19 ‘Brooklyn Nine-Nine’ Quotes As Good As “Title Of Your Sex Tape”

For the uninitiated, Brooklyn Nine-Nine is The Office or Parks And Recreation of cop shows. That’s not by accident, either. That’s because Mike Schur, the producer behind and co-creator behind the two fan-favorite series is also the mastermind who co-created Brooklyn Nine-Nine. And if you somehow live under a rock and have not watched a sitcom since the Must See TV days, then think of it as the Friends of cop shows and Ugly Naked Guy was just brought in for questioning. There, that about sums it up.

Like its comedy counterparts, Brooklyn is full of hilarious quotes, jokes, and one-liners so witty it earned fans and critics’ hearts alike. The show has even done the impossible and found a catchphrase in the vein of, “that’s what she said.” So we’ve gone ahead and rounded up some of our favorites in the hopes you’ll be inspired to binge watch series all over again.

“Title of your sex tape.” — Jake Peralta

“Sarge, with all due respect, I am gonna completely ignore everything you just said.” — Jake Peralta

“I ate one string bean. It tasted like fish vomit. That was it for me.” – Sergeant Jeffords

“The English language can not fully capture the depth and complexity of my thoughts, so I’m incorporating emojis into my speech to better express myself. Winky face.” – Gina Linetti

“A place where everybody knows your name is hell. You’re describing hell.” – Rosa Diaz

“Cool, cool, cool, cool, cool. No doubt, no doubt, no doubt.” – Jake Peralta

“If I die, turn my tweets into a book.” – Gina Linetti

“Fine. but in protest, I’m walking over there extremely slowly!” – Jake

“Jake, why don’t you just do the right thing and jump out of a window?” – Gina

“I asked them if they wanted to embarrass you, and they instantly said yes.” – Captain Holt

“Captain Wuntch. Good to see you. But if you’re here, who’s guarding Hades?” – Captain Holt

“I’m playing Kwazy Cupcakes, I’m hydrated as hell, and I’m listening to Sheryl Crow. I’ve got my own party going on.” – Terry Jeffords

“Anyone over the age of six celebrating a birthday should go to hell.” – Rosa Diaz

“Captain, turn your greatest weakness into your greatest strength. Like Paris Hilton RE: her sex tape.” – Gina Linetti

“Title of your sex tape.” — Amy Santiago

“Jake, piece of advice: just give up. It’s the Boyle way. It’s why our family crest is a white flag.” – Charles Boyle

“Okay, no hard feelings, but I hate you. Not joking. Bye.” – Gina

“Hello unsolved case. Do you bring me joy? No, because you’re boring and you’re too hard. See ya.”- Scully

“Great, I’d like your $8-est bottle of wine, please.” – Jake Peralta

“I don’t want to hang out with some stupid baby who’s never met Jake.” – Charles

“Well, no one asked you. It’s a self-evaluation.” – Hitchcock