20+ Greek Last Names To Fill You With The Strength Of The Gods

Last names are great bridges between a family’s past and present. Greek last names come from a country of an elaborate history and a culture so rich, it has remained strong from generation to generation. Some stem from ancient times when Greek mythology was going strong, while others show signs of the emergence of Christianity in Greece. Several derive from Hebrew given names.
We’ve compiled a list of popular Greek surnames that showcase various points in the country’s history. Read on to see the meaning behind these last names and their Greek spellings.
- Drakos
Greek spelling: Δράκων
Meaning: Dragon or ogre.
- Servopoulos
Greek spelling: Σερβόπουλος
Meaning: Son of a Serb.
- Papadopoulos
Greek spelling: Παπαδόπουλος
Meaning: Son of a priest.
- Galanis
Greek spelling: Γαλανής
Meaning: Someone with light blue eyes.
- Lykaios
Greek spelling: Λιάκαιος
Meaning: Wolf.
- Danielopoulos
Greek spelling: Δανιτόπουλος
Meaning: Son of Daniel.
- Christodoulopoulos
Greek spelling: Χριστοδουλόπουλος
Meaning: Descendant of Christ’s servant.
- Aetos
Greek spelling: Αετός
Meaning: Eagle.
- Moustakas
Greek spelling: Μουστάκας
Meaning: A person with a mustache.
- Papadakis
Greek spelling: Παπαδάκης
Meaning: Father or priest (with ‘akis’ suffix stemming from Crete).
- Georgiou
Greek spelling: Γεωργίου
Meaning: Wife or kin of Georgios.
- Ioannou
Greek spelling: Ιωάννου
Meaning: Child of John.
- Demetriou
Greek spelling: Δημητρίου
Meaning: Child or follower of Demeter, the Greek goddess of fertility.
- Bakirtzis
Greek spelling: Βακιρτζής
Meaning: Coppersmith.
- Hasapis
Greek spelling: Χασάπης
Meaning: Butcher.
- Chloros
Greek spelling: Χλώρος
Meaning: Green.
- Angelopoulos
Greek spelling: Αγγελόπουλος
Meaning: Son of the messenger/angel.
- Iraklidis
Greek spelling: Ηρακλίδης
Meaning: Son of Hercules.
- Papazoglou
Greek spelling: Παπάζογλου
Meaning: Priest’s son.
- Doukas
Greek spelling: Δούκας
Meaning: Duke or lord.
- Florakis
Greek spelling: Φλωράκης
Meaning: ‘Flor’ referring to a flower, blossom or virginity, with the ‘akis’ suffix stemming from Crete.
