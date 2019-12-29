 20+ Popular Greek Last Names/Surnames with Spellings and Meanings

20+ Greek Last Names To Fill You With The Strength Of The Gods

Last names are great bridges between a family’s past and present. Greek last names come from a country of an elaborate history and a culture so rich, it has remained strong from generation to generation. Some stem from ancient times when Greek mythology was going strong, while others show signs of the emergence of Christianity in Greece. Several derive from Hebrew given names.

We’ve compiled a list of popular Greek surnames that showcase various points in the country’s history. Read on to see the meaning behind these last names and their Greek spellings.

  1. Drakos
    Greek spelling: Δράκων
    Meaning: Dragon or ogre.
  2. Servopoulos
    Greek spelling: Σερβόπουλος
    Meaning: Son of a Serb.
  3. Papadopoulos
    Greek spelling: Παπαδόπουλος
    Meaning: Son of a priest.
  4. Galanis
    Greek spelling: Γαλανής
    Meaning: Someone with light blue eyes.
  5. Lykaios
    Greek spelling: Λιάκαιος
    Meaning: Wolf.
  6. Danielopoulos
    Greek spelling: Δανιτόπουλος
    Meaning: Son of Daniel.
  7. Christodoulopoulos
    Greek spelling: Χριστοδουλόπουλος
    Meaning: Descendant of Christ’s servant.
  8. Aetos
    Greek spelling: Αετός
    Meaning: Eagle.
  9. Moustakas
    Greek spelling: Μουστάκας
    Meaning: A person with a mustache.
  10. Papadakis
    Greek spelling: Παπαδάκης
    Meaning: Father or priest (with ‘akis’ suffix stemming from Crete).

  11. Georgiou
    Greek spelling: Γεωργίου
    Meaning: Wife or kin of Georgios.
  12. Ioannou
    Greek spelling: Ιωάννου
    Meaning: Child of John.
  13. Demetriou
    Greek spelling: Δημητρίου
    Meaning: Child or follower of Demeter, the Greek goddess of fertility.
  14. Bakirtzis
    Greek spelling: Βακιρτζής
    Meaning: Coppersmith.
  15. Hasapis
    Greek spelling: Χασάπης
    Meaning: Butcher.
  16. Chloros
    Greek spelling: Χλώρος
    Meaning: Green.
  17. Angelopoulos
    Greek spelling: Αγγελόπουλος
    Meaning: Son of the messenger/angel.
  18. Iraklidis
    Greek spelling: Ηρακλίδης
    Meaning: Son of Hercules.
  19. Papazoglou
    Greek spelling: Παπάζογλου
    Meaning: Priest’s son.
  20. Doukas
    Greek spelling: Δούκας
    Meaning: Duke or lord.
  21. Florakis
    Greek spelling: Φλωράκης
    Meaning: ‘Flor’ referring to a flower, blossom or virginity, with the ‘akis’ suffix stemming from Crete.

