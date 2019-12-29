20+ Greek Last Names To Fill You With The Strength Of The Gods

TravnikovStudio/Getty

Last names are great bridges between a family’s past and present. Greek last names come from a country of an elaborate history and a culture so rich, it has remained strong from generation to generation. Some stem from ancient times when Greek mythology was going strong, while others show signs of the emergence of Christianity in Greece. Several derive from Hebrew given names.

We’ve compiled a list of popular Greek surnames that showcase various points in the country’s history. Read on to see the meaning behind these last names and their Greek spellings.

Drakos

Greek spelling: Δράκων

Meaning: Dragon or ogre. Servopoulos

Greek spelling: Σερβόπουλος

Meaning: Son of a Serb. Papadopoulos

Greek spelling: Παπαδόπουλος

Meaning: Son of a priest. Galanis

Greek spelling: Γαλανής

Meaning: Someone with light blue eyes. Lykaios

Greek spelling: Λιάκαιος

Meaning: Wolf. Danielopoulos

Greek spelling: Δανιτόπουλος

Meaning: Son of Daniel. Christodoulopoulos

Greek spelling: Χριστοδουλόπουλος

Meaning: Descendant of Christ’s servant. Aetos

Greek spelling: Αετός

Meaning: Eagle. Moustakas

Greek spelling: Μουστάκας

Meaning: A person with a mustache. Papadakis

Greek spelling: Παπαδάκης

Meaning: Father or priest (with ‘akis’ suffix stemming from Crete). Georgiou

Greek spelling: Γεωργίου

Meaning: Wife or kin of Georgios. Ioannou

Greek spelling: Ιωάννου

Meaning: Child of John. Demetriou

Greek spelling: Δημητρίου

Meaning: Child or follower of Demeter, the Greek goddess of fertility. Bakirtzis

Greek spelling: Βακιρτζής

Meaning: Coppersmith. Hasapis

Greek spelling: Χασάπης

Meaning: Butcher. Chloros

Greek spelling: Χλώρος

Meaning: Green. Angelopoulos

Greek spelling: Αγγελόπουλος

Meaning: Son of the messenger/angel. Iraklidis

Greek spelling: Ηρακλίδης

Meaning: Son of Hercules. Papazoglou

Greek spelling: Παπάζογλου

Meaning: Priest’s son. Doukas

Greek spelling: Δούκας

Meaning: Duke or lord. Florakis

Greek spelling: Φλωράκης

Meaning: ‘Flor’ referring to a flower, blossom or virginity, with the ‘akis’ suffix stemming from Crete.

