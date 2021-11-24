40 Lovable & Relatable Cartoon Characters With Glasses

Sony Pictures Releasing

I know glasses are cool, and you know glasses are cool. But if you have a kid who’s recently gotten a prescription for specs, well, they might not think having them is that great — at first. Fortunately, there are a lot of amazing cartoon characters with glasses you can introduce to your child to affirm there’s nothing wrong with wearing corrective lenses. In fact, there are actually tons of reasons to like “getting” to wear glasses!

For starters, it’s another chance to accessorize your outfit. If you have TikTok, you’ve probably seen the glasses that come with multiple magnetic frames, so you can change them out to match your mood or your outfit. For some kids, that may be all the convincing required. Even if the interchangeable glasses don’t meet your needs, there are still so many cool glasses options for kids. Letting them pick out their own frames in bright red or with dinos or unicorns on them will go a long, long way in helping them to like their new accessory.

But it should also help to find some relatable people or characters that rock glasses. Just like red-headed cartoon characters or characters with braces affirm unique traits, seeing some familiar cartoon characters with glasses can make your child feel more confident and comfortable in what makes them different — in this case, embracing life as a glasses wearer. Finding out you need glasses is a big adjustment for people of any age. It’s suddenly one more thing to worry about and remember. Since glasses technically mean that part of you (your eyes) needs a bit of help to work its best, it can feel like a negative thing. It can also make a person feel like they don’t have a choice, and that’s especially hard for kids, who already get so much of their lives decided for them.

So, introducing glasses to your kiddo needs to come with a lot of pomp and a bit of an attitude adjustment from you, too. These are our favorite cartoon characters with glasses that are totally worth some love and attention for your kid.

Coolest Cartoon Characters With Glasses

1. Chuckie Finster, Rugrats

Chuckie was such a multifaceted character and so representative of many kids. He may not have been the fearless leader of their friend group — that position went to Tommy. However, he was a loyal friend. He also always stuck through to the end of an adventure, no matter how scared he was. As he grew older (as seen in movies and on All Grown Up), he even became less wary of the world and often took matters into his own hands to solve his problems. We like how realistic his character was in all iterations of the Rugrats… and he was just so dang cute, too.

2. Honey Lemon, Big Hero 6

Sometimes superheroes wear glasses, and Honey Lemon is proof of that! Moreover, while she may be a chemistry nerd, she’s also beautiful, bubbly, and even pretty popular. We love that in Big Hero 6, creators played into the nerdy glasses-wearing tropes and at the same time defied them.

3. Edna Mode, The Incredibles

We loved Edna from the moment she first appeared in The Incredibles. She might not be a lead character, but her tiny stature, giant glasses, and even bigger personality quickly placed her at the forefront of the franchise. We don’t know anyone who doesn’t love Edna. We especially like that Edna’s glasses aren’t just a tool but also a fashion accessory.

4. Sam Sparks, Cloudy With a Chance of Meatballs

It’s easy to see why Flint Lockwood swoons for Sam Sparks: She’s smart, pretty, and upbeat. She’s also a relatable mix of shy and brave. Most importantly, for new glasses wearers, Sam shows that you can be on TV and work as a reporter, save the world, and have lots of friends… all while rocking specs.

5. Margo Gru, Despicable Me

Margo is the classic big sister. She’s brave when she needs to be but standoffish at first with Gru. Despite not trusting him, though, she always encourages her little sisters to enjoy the ride because she ultimately wants them to be happy. Margo is also the quintessential smart girl in glasses. With her plaid skirt and practical shoes, you can tell that nothing in her life goes without thought.

6. Dexter, Dexter’s Laboratory

Calling all young geniuses who not-so-secretly dream of having their own secret laboratory! Dexter McPherson is just the hero for you. Born with astonishing brainpower, he began studying technology and whipping up inventions from an early age. He even built an entire covert lair at home, which he enters through a secret bookshelf.

7. Velma Dinkley, Scooby-Doo

If by some chance your kid hasn’t stumbled upon the magic that is Scooby-Doo, it’s time to make the introduction, Mama — if for no other reason than to meet Velma. It’s hard to say what’s most lovable about this character: her bob with bangs, her trademark orange outfit, her razor-sharp intellect, her loyalty to her friends, or her thick black glasses. Without her, the gang would never have survived.

8. Judy Funnie, Doug

Seriously, let’s talk about Judy Funnie for a second. As you’ll remember, she played the sister to the title character in the popular ’90s cartoon Doug. And while characters like Patti Mayonnaise may have gotten more fanfare, a solid case should be made for Judy. Granted, her glasses appear to be sunglasses — but since she never takes them off, let’s just assume they’re prescription. So, there’s the fact she wears glasses. Then, there’s the fact that she’s super smart and artistic, even attending a school for artistically talented teens. And while she’s dramatic about it (hello, actor!), she cares for her siblings.

9. Connie Maheswaran, Steven Universe

Who doesn’t want to be like Connie? Steven Universe’s best friend and member of the Crystal Gems, this young Indian-American girl has the raddest fashion sense, carries a sword, and takes every opportunity she can to learn more about, well, anything she can. She shatters all sorts of gender stereotypes, too. So, the fact that she wears a signature set of magenta frames with rose-colored lenses is just icing on the already cool cake.

10. Gretchen Grundler, Recess

A member of the Recess Gang at Third Street, Gretchen is what you might call the brains of the operation. She’s always the one who comes up with a brilliant plan! In addition to being a STEM prodigy, though, Gretchen is also incredibly kind. The only drawback to Gretchen? They didn’t have enough episodes that focused on her. She deserved her own spinoff series, tbh.

A Whole List of Cartoon Characters With Glasses