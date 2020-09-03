People Are Brushing Cats With Wet Toothbrushes To Mimic Their Moms’ Licking

marleymalin/rayshells/TikTok

Viral TikTok trend shows cat owners petting their cats with wet toothbrushes to mimic being groomed

The general hellfire of 2020 got you down? Well then boy do I have the video for you. TikTok users are grabbing wet toothbrushes to pet their cats because apparently it mimics being licked by their mama cats when they were kittens. These videos are adorable and oddly satisfying and I guess I have to get a cat now?

To participate, you need only a wet toothbrush and a cat, but if you have neither, well — then these TikTok videos of “cats being groomed with a toothbrush” will just have to suffice.

It’s funny how cats hate water but love wet toothbrushes.

Look at this wild little guy. The second he feels the toothbrush, he mews.

Wow, I love wholesome internet content.

Okay so watching cats being toothbrushed is my new form of therapy.

This is the lo-fi version of that weird Licki toy that lets you “lick” your cat. The Licki is a giant tongue-shaped silicon scratcher that you literally put in your mouth so you can actual lick your pet. According to the brand, “Cats groom each other as a form of social bonding. There’s also evidence to suggest that cats view and treat their human captors as large cats. As a human, you’re left out of the intimate licking ritual. At best, you have a one-sided licking relationship with your cat.”

The Licki is… weird. The wet toothbrush is amazing. Someone even tried it on their Golden Retriever and he liked it! But dogs are big old dummies and they like everything.

Brb going to the shelter to look at cats and when someone asks why I suddenly have a new cat, I will tell them the true and correct answer, which is, TikTok made me do it.