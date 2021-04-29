Man Fired From CEO Job For Harassing Teen Boy In A Prom Dress

WKRN News 2/Youtube

CEO fired from post after video showing him harassing a teen boy in a prom dress goes viral

A super cool and confident teenage boy from Franklin, Tennessee wore a gorgeous red dress to prom and while he was taking photos outside a hotel with his boyfriend ahead of the high school prom, a fully grown adult man came up to the kid and verbally harassed him for wearing a dress. The good new is that the trash man who bullied the teen has been fired from his job.

Dalton Stevens looked fantastic in a flowing red gown and honestly this kid should teach a masterclass in self-love, because as he told ABC affiliate WKRN about his sartorial choices, “I very much view clothes as genderless…I was very confident. I knew that I felt beautiful, and I felt great.”

Unfortunately, Sam Johnson, a full-on piece of trash, didn’t see it that way.

Johnson, who is the CEO of a telemedicine firm in Tennessee called VisuWell, was fired from his post at the company when a TikTok went viral showing him going out of his way to follow the boys around, saying the student in the dress looked like “an idiot.”

In the video, the grown man follows the boys around with a smug look on his face as the kids have to keep running away from him.

At one point, Stevens says, “I’m sorry, I’m gorgeous,” to which Johnson responds, “Are you?” Other adults are heard in the video politely pleading with Johnson to leave the kids alone, and tbh, everyone was being wayyy too damn polite over an adult literally stalking two teen boys.

“This man starts going on and on, throwing insults at him [like], ‘You look disgusting, you look ridiculous, you look like an idiot, men shouldn’t be wearing this.’ All of this homophobic banter,” Steven’s boyfriend Jacob Geittmann, who filmed a portion of the altercation, told the outlet.

“Slander terms thrown towards me of like ‘you look bad,’ ‘you’ve got hair on your chest, you shouldn’t be wearing a dress,’ ‘you’re not a man,’ blah, blah, blah,” Stevens further explained. “The fact that he thought he had the audacity to come tell me what I was supposed to wear, and what I was supposed to do because of his standards.”

VisuWell fired the man from his CEO position on Tuesday, April 29, 2021, just days after the video went viral, and honestly, good riddance.

“VisuWell’s culture emphasizes respect, kindness, and compassion, especially for those from traditionally marginalized communities, and we maintain a zero-tolerance policy for intolerance of any kind,” the company said in a statement. “Mr. Johnson’s actions contradicted the high standards we set for ourselves in promoting the health of those who use our platform.”

In an interview with right-wing paper Newsmax (via People), the man claims he was not following or stalking the boys but that he was just trying to get into the restaurant near where they were standing, because apparently “going to a restaurant” looks a whole lot like slowly hovering around two teens while creepily smirking at the one wearing a dress.

“You can have your thoughts and opinions, [but] keep them to yourself,” the teen’s boyfriend added to WKRN. “You don’t need to go up to a teenager, in public, on their prom night, and publicly shame and harass them for what they decided to wear.”

Well said.