Channing Tatum Dresses The Part To Announce New Children’s Book ‘Sparkella’

Well, Channing Tatum — a topless pic is one way to get our attention for your new children’s book

Channing Tatum has blessed us with a topless photo of himself to announce an exciting new project he’s been working on. No, it’s not another Magic Mike film (though 2020 could definitely use one of those), it’s to share the news of his very first children’s book. A topless photo might feel a bit off for that sort of content, but it’s Channing Tatum. So. It extremely works.

“Guys, I don’t know about you but things got a little weird for me in quarantine,” he writes. “I ended up accidentally locking myself in my 7 year old daughter’s room. And I ended up finding my inner child. So this is what I created for my little girl. From what is, I guess, the little girl in me. Thanks for reading.”

He created it for his little girl? And told us about it alongside a photo of his perfectly chiseled torso clad in dress-up costume wings and an artsy apron? Is he trying to kill us?

The book is called “The One and Only Sparkella,” and according to the book’s landing page, the story is “a charming ode to self-esteem and the love between a father and daughter.”

The main character is named Ella and she loves all things sparkly, but on the first day of school, she’s teased for all of her shimmering wonderfulness. “Ella decides to try to be less sparkly at school the next day so the other kids won’t make fun of her. But with a little help from her dad, she soon learns the importance of just being herself, no matter what other people say,” the description reads.

And if you want to sigh at the adorableness a little more, he dedicated the book to his daughter. “To Everly, the most brilliant magical being that I have ever known,” reads the dedication, which he shared with PEOPLE. “You are my greatest teacher.”

“My only wish is for more time in this life to play in all of the magical realms we have created,” the dedication continues. “This is also for all Dads that might have a little girl … Wear whatever, dance however, and be as magical as you can. Because I promise they will return the love.”

Of course this isn’t the first time Tatum tapped into his inner child and wowed us all with his extreme secureness in his own masculinity. He performed Let It Go in full Elsa costume on Lip Sync Battle a few years ago and it was positively delightful.

He’s like, really into Frozen.

The book comes out May 4, 2021 by Feiwel & Friends and is illustrated by Kim Barnes. It’s the first in a series, so we are only just getting to know sparkly Ella. We have the feeling these books will become instant classics.