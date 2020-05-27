‘Cheaper By The Dozen’ Cast Recreates Scenes From The Movie 17 Years Later

Hilary Duff/Instagram

The Cheaper by the Dozen cast came together to recreate scenes from the movie for charity

The COVID-19 pandemic continues to affect our daily lives and the “new normal” — as everyone is calling it — is anything but, however, one kinda cool side effect of the coronavirus is that all your favorite casts from movies and TV shows of yesteryear are virtually reuniting for charity, which is awesome because nostalgia is a welcome distraction from the current hellscape we live in. Back in 2003, a little film called Cheaper by the Dozen landed in theaters and now, 17 years later, the fictional Baker family has reunited on Instagram to recreate some of the most iconic moments from your fave family movie of the early aughts.

The 2003 flick followed the antics of a family with 12 children and starred Piper Perabo, Bonnie Hunt, Steve Martin, Tom Welling, Hilary Duff, Kevin G. Schmidt, Alyson Stoner, Morgan York, Shane Kinsman, Brent Kinsman, Forrest Landis, Blake Woodruff, and Jacob Smith. Duff, along with all but two members of the original Baker “dozen” (sadly Tom Welling and Steve Martin did not participate), recreated their character’s best moments from the film, acting as a sort of Cheaper by the Dozen “Where Are They Now?” show and one thing is certain — everyone is so grown-up now! Except for Hilary Duff, who apparently has not aged in 17 years, which is wild and infuriating.

“Surprise! From the Baker family to yours. We are all in this together,” Duff shared on Instagram on May 27, 2020, along with a call-to-action to donate to No Kid Hungry, which helps feed kids during the school closures.

Since the pandemic began, all sorts of film and tv casts have reunited online for charity. The Lizzie McGuire cast did a Zoom table read. Josh Gad launched a YouTube show specifically to bring together the casts of his favorite ’80s movies like The Goonies and Back To The Future. And The Office cast got together again on Zoom for John Krasinki’s “Some Good News” online show.

AS the world looks increasingly new and different, there is something so comforting about nostalgia, whether it’s the ’80s, ’90s, or the aughts. And speaking of that nostalgia, Cheaper by the Dozen is streaming on Disney Plus now.