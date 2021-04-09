Chris Meloni Responds Hilariously To Thirsty Fans Looking At His Butt

Dimitrios Kambouris/Jose Perez/Bauer-Griffin/GC Images/Getty and Chris Meloni/ /Twitter

Chris Meloni noticed fans noticing a photo of his backside and his response is pretty hilarious

There are a lot of things to love about Detective Elliot Stabler. He’s a doting father. A loyal career man. A badass detective who fights for justice and treats crime victims with the respect they deserve. Oh, and he knows fans are into his butt and took to Twitter to hilariously acknowledge it.

Maybe we’re all just extra thirsty because the last decade has been a long, dry Detective Stabler drought. Meloni left SVU in 2011, much to the despair of his loyal following of fans. And while the show carried on in the more-than-capable hands of Mariska Hargitay, apparently none of her badassery could heal the Stabler’s butt-sized hole in the internet’s heart. Until now, that is.

Stabler is back, and Law and Order is filming in New York, and a fan snapped a photo of Meloni’s that the internet cannot get over.

SVU is filming in park slope this week and someone in the neighborhood facebook group posted this photo of chris meloni 🥵 pic.twitter.com/A2fAENk05u — peter hess (@PeterNHess) April 7, 2021

The world approves of whatever Facebook neighborhood group member took and posted that photo, and the the Law and Order costume department that put Chris Meloni in those pants.

Obviously, the photo is going viral. And also obviously, fans have a lot to say about the fact that Chris Meloni is just casually walking around looking amazing.

the fucking wagon on this dude is ridiculous https://t.co/e6H6R0HtAJ — bri (@PINKMOTOROLA) April 7, 2021

This man's ass does NOT quit i luv him https://t.co/JUKKZjRviR — Moderna Mamí (@lovewiiitch) April 7, 2021

Out here double cheeked up on a Wednesday afternoon smh whatchu doin with all that ass Stabler!? https://t.co/mtIn4WZlDG — Suckafree (@_suckafreesi) April 7, 2021

This dumptruck ass is in my neighborhood the ONE fucking week Im not wfh??? https://t.co/8rfd40PJpS — baklavatya (@kat_yeahh) April 7, 2021

The greatest thing about this whole situation, though, might be the fact that Detective Stabler knows exactly how thirsty the hopefully-close-to-post-pandemic world is. In fact, he directly responded to a fan who asked him — totally innocently, we’re sure — why he has “so much cake.”

Sure- big birthday(60), big boy(200 lbs), big cake https://t.co/lmkZ5JKFWe — Chris Meloni (@Chris_Meloni) April 8, 2021

“Sure,” he wrote. “Sure- big birthday(60), big boy(200 lbs), big cake.”

Chris Meloni did just celebrate his big 60th birthday, so he’s allowed to have all the cake he wants. The rest of the world will just be over here observing that cake.

You can see Meloni as Detective Elliot Stabler on his new show, Law and Order: Organized Crime, which airs Thursday nights on NBC.