Chrissy Teigen Addresses That Unedited Khloe Kardashian Pic

Jon Kopaloff/FilmMagic/Frazer Harrison/Getty

Chrissy Teigen weighs in on Khloe Kardashian’s recent photo debacle saying it’s a “frustrating” situation

Earlier this month, Khloe Kardashian was involved in a — I don’t know what to call it — a photoshop debacle? Basically, an unedited bikini photo of Khloe (which happened to be a great photo of her, btw) was posted online, apparently without Khloe’s consent, and it was quickly wiped from the web with the family even threatening lawsuits against people who were sharing the image. The message that the public received in the whole debacle was that Khloe didn’t want anyone to see a photo of her that wasn’t photoshopped or heavily manipulated. Now, Chrissy Teigen — who is close with the entire Kardashian brood — has weighed in with a smart and empathetic take on the entire “Khloe photo” ordeal.

After everything went down with Khloe’s “leaked” photos, Khloe posted a series of unedited videos on social to prove that she doesn’t use photoshop and also addressed why she took down the original photo.

“The photo that was posted this week is beautiful,” Khloe explained in an Instagram Live. “But as someone who has struggled with body image her whole life, when someone takes a photo of you that isn’t flattering in bad lighting of doesn’t capture your body the way it is after working so hard to get it to this point — and then shares to to the world — you should have every right to ask for it to not be shared.”

The whole situation erupted in online chatter on all sides of the aisle and Teigen weighed in during a segment on Watch What Happens Live, telling Andy Cohen that the whole situation was very complicated and she feels for Khloe, even if she wouldn’t have reacted in the same way.

Saying she felt “a million different ways” about the situation and calling it “frustrating,” Teigen added that “I actually ended up talking about it in therapy, oddly enough, because of my own body insecurity issues and what celebrities have done to people in distorting their image of what a real human body looks like.”

“I look at Khloe, and I’m like, ‘Of course, you’re so beautiful. You’re so strong,'” Chrissy said. “The change that she’s made to her body, she’s so proud of, and everybody is so proud of, and you want someone to be like, ‘Fuck yeah, this is my body,’ in any light.”

Then, speaking like somebody who truly does go to therapy, Teigen added that two things can be true.

You can bemoan what message Khloe sent to the public when she took down that photo while also respecting someone’s right to bodily autonomy.

“If she didn’t want that photo to be out, she didn’t want that photo to be out, and that’s fine too,” Chrissy said. “I think there can be two truths…And I think the internet often forgets there’s two truths in things. They can’t possibly believe that someone would not want this photo out, but also be proud of that photo.”

Though Teigen says it she were in Khloe’s shoes, she probably would have left the photo up.

“If something like that had happened to me, I would want people to know that this is a strong, powerful photo of myself, and I’m proud of it,” Chrissy said. “I’m willing to go through this bullshit, and to show off my body in any way I can, for other people to feel better about theirs.”