Chrissy Teigen Calls Out Jeanine Pirro For Looking At Her Boob Pic

Jeanine Pirro/Chrissy Teigen/Twitter

In a hilarious tweet, Chrissy Teigen calls out Fox News host Jeanine Pirro for having a topless photo of herself displayed on her phone

When it comes to keeping us thoroughly entertained on social media, Chrissy Teigen is the champ. She is hilariously candid as well as blunt, has absolutely no filter. She isn’t too shy to share a photo of herself getting a pap smear or the letter her daughter wrote to her fake boobs before she had them removed. She tackles difficult and personal topics, ranging from her fertility issues to struggles with postpartum depression. She also has no qualms about calling people out, whether Twitter trolls or other celebs. In this week’s installment of Chrissy Teigen Rules Social Media, the star is calling out Fox News host Jeanine Pirro for creeping on her boobs.

On Sunday, Pirro attempted to share an innocent-seeming photo of herself modeling a protective face covering. “Wearing my mask out east,” she captioned the snap of herself, standing in front of what appears to be an outdoor dining spot somewhere fancy.

Wearing my mask out east pic.twitter.com/1I56bDQeMs — Jeanine Pirro (@JudgeJeanine) July 6, 2020

Here’s the only problem. Sitting right on the table in front of Pirro is her pink-covered cellphone with the screen completely lit. For whatever reason, a topless photo of Teigen that she shared earlier in the week to demonstrate what happened when she neglected to layer on the SPF was lit up on Pirro’s screen. Unfortunately for her, Teigen noticed and promptly responded.

“Jeanine why are my boobs up on your phone,” she hilariously tweeted.

jeanine why are my boobs up on your phone https://t.co/69MW72y0YM — chrissy teigen (@chrissyteigen) July 6, 2020

In order to prevent any confusion or debate about Pirro’s internet perusing, Chrissy evidenced her claim with a close up of the phone. And yes, it seems as though Teigen’s tatas are depicted.

Pirro has yet to confirm or deny Teigen’s accusations.

In May, Teigen, who has always been open about undergoing plastic surgery, revealed that she was having her breast implants removed. “So I posted myself getting a covid test on the twitter, as I’m getting surgery soon. A lot of people are understandably curious (and nosey!) so I’ll just say it here: I’m getting my boobs out!” she wrote on Instagram.

“They’ve been great to me for many years but I’m just over it. I’d like to be able to zip a dress in my size, lay on my belly with pure comfort! No biggie! So don’t worry about me! All good.”

Maybe Pirro was worried or just curious how Teigen’s boobs turned out post surgery? Or perhaps she was just looking for inspiration to stay out of the sun? Either way, moral of the story is: if you are creeping on anyone on social media, make sure your phone remains out of your photos.