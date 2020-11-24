Chrissy Teigen & John Legend Team Up With McDonald’s To Help Kids In Need

Chrissy Teigen/Instagram

The campaign is part of a five-year initiative to give millions to the RMHC

Chrissy Teigen and John Legend are teaming up with McDonald’s this holiday season to spread the word about a campaign to help kids in need in a big way.

From now through the end of the year, McDonald’s will give $100 to Ronald McDonald’s House Charities in your name for the simplest of gestures. All you do is post a photo or video making the RMHC heart symbol (or another message of support) to Instagram, Twitter, TikTok, or Facebook using the hashtag #HereForRMHC.

“Anyone who knows us, knows that the most important thing to us is family. When you’re able to lean on loved ones, the hard times always get a little easier,” the couple said in a statement. “We can’t imagine how agonizing it must be when you’re not able to be there with your sick child. We were inspired by McDonald’s longtime commitment to RMHC, and now we want the world to know how we can all take action to support this amazing charity through the #HereForRMHC challenge.”

Teigen and Legend are spreading the word on behalf of the charity in an effort to support families with critically ill and injured children stay together during treatment — and there’s no time more important than the holidays for them to be together.

“In an average year, RMHC raises millions thanks to generous donors including McDonald’s customers, employees and franchisees,” the statement continued. “But 2020 was no average year, and donations to the organization are down due to the pandemic.”

This idea is a part of the brand’s $100 million commitment to RMHC over the next five years.

Teigen and Legend know the importance of being cared for while going through a tragedy. She first shared the news of the couple’s heartbreaking pregnancy loss at 20 weeks on Instagram Sept. 30, a son whom they named Jack. In their first TV interview since the loss, the couple appeared on Good Morning America and talked about the charity with co-host Michael Strahan.

“Wanting the best for your children and wanting to keep families together, for us, is insanely important,” Teigen said. “… What they’re doing is so incredible and so beautiful, and … I am so proud to support it.”

EXCLUSIVE: @chrissyteigen and @johnlegend open up on pregnancy loss and how the experience brought them closer together. Now they have a new mission to help support families with sick children. https://t.co/SUzrfqqXrL pic.twitter.com/cGmL4ML37U — Good Morning America (@GMA) November 24, 2020

McDonald’s went on to say the pandemic gave everyone a taste of what heartache these families go through when they aren’t able to be with their loved ones. “We missed moments of celebration and heartache with our loved ones. And we’ve gotten the smallest taste of what families with sick children experience when they need to seek out faraway care and are forced to stay apart. These families need us now more than ever.”

The #HereForRMHC challenge begins today and ends on Dec. 31, 2020.