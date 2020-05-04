Chrissy Teigen’s 5-Minute Workout With A Kid In Her Face Is Relatable AF

Chrissy Teigen/Instagram

Chrissy Teigen got in a quick workout with daughter Luna literally hanging in her face — been there

As we enter day whateverthehell of quarantine, most of us are still trying to juggle work, homeschooling, laundry, dishes, cleaning, and the other 900 additional tasks that have suddenly popped up with everyone at home. Getting exercise is important, but finding the time can be futile — just ask Chrissy Teigen who managed a really quick workout while her daughter dangled in her face.

“Worked out for 5 mins today! Proud because according to math, 5 is more than 0,” Teigen wrote next to a picture of her on a pilates reformer. Her daughter and personal trainer, Luna, literally hung out with her the entire time donning Disney princess gear because, if you have to work out, you may as well look good doing it.

Moms are used to doing everything while our kids watch — just ask any one of us who’ve tried to shower, poop, nap, talk on the phone, or work in the vicinity of our littles. Though if you have to have an exercise buddy, it may as well be an adorable four-year-old to give you inspiration.

Teigen has been sharing a lot of their quarantine routine which involves cooking a ton of yummy-looking foods, spending time together as a family, watching movies, singing karaoke, and throwing weddings for Luna’s stuffed animals, as one does while trying to entertain children when no one can go anywhere or see anyone.

Teigen isn’t the only one who works out with their kids creeping on them. Mom-of-two Pink also gets the kids involved during her workouts — carrying a “40 pound weight” courtesy of son, Jameson. I guess if you’re trying to entertain your kid so you can get some exercise in this would be one way to do it.

Teigen hilariously shared a video of herself putting jeans on for the first time while in quarantine, captioning it, “first jeans in 6 weeks everything’s fine over here.” She did manage to get them buttoned up which I think deserves a round of applause. Gotta love Teigen’s honesty because I’d rather watch this any day of the week over some celebrity showing off their 8-pack.

first jeans in 6 weeks everything’s fine over here pic.twitter.com/0YLle4TubM — chrissy teigen (@chrissyteigen) April 30, 2020

Here’s hoping every parent manages to find five minutes in their day to do what makes them happy. We all need it now more than ever.