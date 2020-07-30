Yes, Mariska Hargitay WILL Appear On Chris Meloni’s ‘Law & Order’ Spinoff

NBC

Mariska Hargitay and Christopher Meloni to reunite on new Law & Order spinoff series

Back in April, Christopher Meloni announced that after nine years, he was heading back to Law & Order and reprising the role of one Elliot Stabler. The show made the man a star and in these troubling times when comfort is key and binge-watching your favorite nostalgic show is the only antidote to pandemic panic, this is great news for everyone. But in even better news, Meloni just shared that iconic Law & Order: SVU *kween* Mariska Hargitay would definitely make an appearance on the new spinoff series.

In an interview with The Talk on Wednesday, July 29, 2020, Meloni told the show’s hosts that Hargitay would reprise her role as Olivia Benson on the new spinoff series, Law & Order: Organized Crime.

“How much [will she be on the show]? I don’t know, because I hear she has her own day job,” Meloni joked of the prolific TV actress. “I think whatever we can slice away, whatever the writers come up with. I think we will both be looking forward to playing with each other in each other’s sandbox.”

According to the Law & Order: SVU podcast, Meloni’s return will be introduced on SVU first before his new show debuts, so we’ll get a good amount of Meloni and Hargitay crossover, and — let’s be real — their chemistry was the real draw on SVU during Meloni’s 12 season run.

Meloni left the show in 2011 and says his new show will account for the changing landscape of the culture and our relationship with the police.

“There are a lot of unanswered questions about how he left, why the silence vis-à-vis Olivia Benson,” he added on The Talk. “I think, in real terms, society, and what we are dealing with in society, has changed dramatically. So, I think you have to address that. And, I think the person Elliot was, I think we all evolve. I think all those things are going to be put into play.”

The new show will star Meloni as the head of the NYPD organized crime unit and the show’s already received a 13-episode order.

Unclear when this new show will debut as Meloni candidly explained that the pandemic has made shooting the show impossible in recent months, especially since the show shoots in New York and the city has some of the strictest lockdown laws of the country at the moment. However, Meloni shared that the writers are working hard at home to bring the show to life.. so, stay tuned.