Keep Going! 55 Consistency Quotes To Read If Your Habits Could Use Some Help

10'000 Hours/Getty Images

Believe it or not, not everyone finds consistency to be a good thing. As a matter of fact, as we were researching quotes on consistency, we found numerous quotes that suggest the opposite. For instance, while The Rock believes that consistency breeds success, Oscar Wilde disagrees. Wilde is quoted as saying that consistency means you’re “unimaginative.” It turns out that the idea of consistency is pretty controversial, which makes consistency quotes all the more fun to stew on — whether your goal is to become more consistent in your good habits or to validate that your lack of consistency is, well, OK.

The idea of consistency is simple enough. To be consistent means you keep a routine or that you’re reliable. According to Merriam-Webster, the definition of the word is “the quality or fact of staying the same at different times,” or “the quality or fact of being good each time.” You can see how those things might be considered positives, right? We all want to be deemed reliable. We all think we want our friends to know that they can count on us to be there or give advice in a reliable, true-to-self manner. And, more to the point, we all really want to be able to rely on ourselves to accomplish the things we set out to accomplish. But could consistency also be a “bad thing”? By the nature of the word, routine means certain things stay the same. If things remain the same, how can we grow?

Listen, we don’t have all the answers. What we do know is that some of the world’s most successful people swear by consistency as a crucial habit. As leadership expert John Maxwell said, “Small disciplines repeated with consistency every day lead to great achievements gained slowly over time.” So, perhaps the big takeaway here is consistency doesn’t mean keeping everything the same. It means choosing, with intention, things to repeat to help you grow toward your goal (whatever that goal might be).

No matter which side of consistency you fall on, there are quotes here that do a lovely job of illustrating your beliefs.

Consistency Quotes to Keep You Going