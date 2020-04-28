Pixar Has A Cooking Channel With Recipes From Their Movies

Pixar/Youtube

Kids can cook with some of their favorite Pixar characters

By this time in quarantine, you’ve likely made all your typical recipes ten times over and are rightly looking for something new and exciting. Leave it to Pixar, the company that brought us hits like Onward, Toy Story, and Bao, to come up with a way to make cooking with our kids fun and delicious while we’re all stuck at home.

Disney has already blessed us with some of their park’s hits like Dole whips and churros but now Pixar has an entire series dedicated to cooking with some animated stars of their films. On its new YouTube series, “Cooking with Pixar,” you and your kids can make Pizza Planet pizza with Forky from Toy Story 4 and Chinese dumplings with Bao himself and it’s as adorable as it sounds.

Seriously, who wouldn’t want to cook with these characters? It’s a way to make cooking fun, get the kids involved, and find some new items to add to the constant breakfast, snack, lunch, snack, late snack, dinner, dessert routine that’s become the norm in most households. One quick note: There aren’t any measurements in Bao’s video which you will need, so click here for that one.

In the latest episode, brothers Ian and Barley Lightfoot from Onward whip up a beautiful birthday cake (or Tuesday afternoon cake as most of us are now calling it). It’s gorgeous and not too complicated — a perfect combination when cooking with little ones. What’s not perfect is this one also doesn’t have exact measurements, so if you don’t fancy yourself a baker, try this one here.

The videos are less than two minutes long (which is about everyone’s attention span these days) and they are a fun way to bring the magic of Disney into your kitchen.

Since Disney’s physical locations have been closed since mid-March, the organization has been trying to keep people’s spirits up by offering virtual rides on some of their famous rollercoasters, releasing movies like Onward and Frozen 2 early on Disney+, and streaming its famous fireworks show for millions to enjoy. Now, we can enjoy free cooking lessons with some of our favorite characters — just one more reason to love everything about Disney.

There are so many fun Pixar characters and possible recipes — ratatouille from — well, that’s an easy one; slow cooker roast brought to you from the sloth in Zootopia; crabby apple pie from Carl in Up. The possibilities really are endless.