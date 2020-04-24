The Official Trailer For ‘Dead To Me’ Season 2 Just Dropped

Netflix/Youtube

Jen and Judy are back in the “Dead to Me” season 2 trailer

If you’re a hardcore Dead to Me fan (and who isn’t?) you’re probably counting the days until the second season drops on Netflix. But the May 8 premiere is still a few weeks away and Netflix must have felt our pain because they just dropped the first full trailer for the upcoming season.

The new trailer is here just in time to rescue us from reaching the end of our streaming services’ libraries while quarantined. Jen (Christina Applegate) and Judy (Linda Cardellini) pick up right where they left off in the cliffhanger season 1 finale when Jen shot Steve, Judy’s ex- fiancé, who convinced Judy to flee the scene after hitting Jen’s husband with her car and killing him.

“Picking up in the aftermath of that bloody backyard reveal, the irrepressible pair once again struggle to keep their secrets buried. With a surprising new visitor in town and Detective Perez (Diana Maria Riva) hot on their heels, Jen and Judy take drastic measures to protect their loved ones and each other — no matter the cost,” reads a press release provided to Scary Mommy.

The new trailer depicts the two women cleaning up the crime scene in Jen’s backyard and wondering how to dispose of the body. Judy says she thinks Steve deserves some dignity but Jen seems to have a more… realistic view of things.

We're in deep. Dead to Me returns May 8 on Netflix. pic.twitter.com/V2xadjmEjO — Dead To Me (@deadtome) April 10, 2020

If you haven’t seen the first season yet, here’s a little taste of what to expect. Jen has been trying to find the person who killed her husband in a hit-and-run accident when she meets Judy at a grief support group. The pair form an instant and unlikely bond that’s held together by some seriously dark secrets. Judy eventually moves into Jen’s guest house and the pair grow even closer but soon, Jen discovers Judy’s got some demons of her own, and soon learns her new BFF is actually the drive who hit and killed her husband. Judy’s ex- fiancé Steve (James Marsden) is also involved, and Steve is basically awful.

Netflix is promising “an addictively dark second season, where the stakes are higher, the friendship is deeper and the traumas that bond loom larger than ever before.” Whew, May 8th can’t get here soon enough.

trying to explain to your friends the gravity of the dead to me season 2 announcement pic.twitter.com/xEIKsU4OB3 — Dead To Me (@deadtome) April 11, 2020

And if you haven’t seen this incredible show’s first season yet, the good news is, you have plenty of time to binge before the second season starts. Although you just read some serious spoilers, so maybe stop reading about it and just watch it. You won’t regret it.