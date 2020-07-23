Demi Lovato And Max Ehrich Announce Their Engagement On Instagram

Demi Lovato/Instagram

This is the happy ending we’ve always wanted for Demi Lovato

Quarantining together clearly went well for Demi Lovato and her new boyfriend, Max Ehrich — the two just announced they’re engaged! After all the hard things Demi has been through in recent years, from highly publicized breakups to a relapse into her drug addiction and hospitalization, we could not be happier that she’s finally getting the happy ending we’ve long known she deserves.

In a gushing Instagram caption — alongside some seriously gorgeous photos that show off her massive new ring — Demi revealed that Max popped the question this week in a stunning beachside proposal.

“When I was a little girl, my birth dad always called me his ‘little partner’ – something that might’ve sounded strange without his southern cowboy like accent. To me it made perfect sense. And today that word makes perfect sense again but today I’m officially going to be someone else’s partner,” she wrote. “@maxehrich – I knew I loved you the moment I met you. It was something I can’t describe to anyone who hasn’t experienced it firsthand but luckily you did too.. I’ve never felt so unconditionally loved by someone in my life (other than my parents) flaws and all. You never pressure me to be anything other than myself. And you make me want to be the best version of myself.”

Demi finished her caption by writing, “I’m honored to accept your hand in marriage. I love you more than a caption could express but I’m ecstatic to start a family and life with you. I love you forever my baby. My partner. Here’s to our future!!!!”

Ehrich also posted the photos, and wrote his own heartwarming caption, calling Demi, “every love song, every film, every lyric, every poem, everything I could ever dream of and then some in a partner in life.”

The two went public with their relationship in March, when they accidentally confirmed dating rumors when Demi walked into the frame while Ehrich was streaming a live video. They then revealed they had been quarantining together, meeting each other’s friends and family via FaceTime, and falling in love. It was clearly meant to be, since Ehrich tweeted this in 2011.

All I wanted for Christmas was Demi Lovato. #cantalwaysgetwhatyouwant…. — Max Ehrich (@maxehrich) December 26, 2011

The thing we most love to see here, though, is that Demi just seems so happy. After everything she’s been through, she deserves that kind of happiness and more. Congrats to her and Max Ehrich!