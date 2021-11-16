Dionne Warwick Will Pay Postage For Jake To Return Taylor’s Scarf

Monica Schipper/Getty

Dionne Warwick just delivered the sickest burn to Jake Gyllenhaal over the whole “scarf” situation

If you’ve been on the internet at all over the past few days, you’re probably well aware that people are mad at Jake Gyllenhaal after Taylor Swift dropped a re-release of Red, her 2012 album that is widely believed to be about the couple’s brief fall romance in 2010.

In case you’re not though, here’s a quick refresher. Swift released a 10-minute version of “All Too Well,” with lyrics both from the original and the new extended version seemingly hinting at the many ways in which Gyllenhaal seemingly broke Swift’s heart, including holding onto a scarf she reportedly left at his sister Maggie’s house.

During the couple’s whirlwind three-month romance, they enjoyed specialty maple lattes at Gorilla Coffee, a coffee shop that’s conveniently located near Maggie’s house in Brooklyn. Paparazzi spotted them in full festive fall glory, including Swift donning a scarf that has now become pop culture lore in and of itself.

“i left my scarf there at your sister's house and you've still got it in your drawer, even now..” 10 years ago, Taylor Swift lost her scarf after going out with jake & his sister Maggie Gyllenhaal in NYC. pic.twitter.com/l9VkmwuXb1 — popreset (@popreset_) November 11, 2021

In “All Too Well,” Swift sings some pretty pointed lyrics about the scarf, opening the song with “I walked through the door with you, the air was cold, but something about it felt like home somehow, and I left my scarf there at your sister’s house, and you’ve still got it in your drawer, even now.”

Later in the song, she drags him for continuing to date much younger women, adding, “Now you mail back my things and I walk home alone, but you keep my old scarf from that very first week. ‘Cause it reminds you of innocence, and it smells like me. You can’t get rid of it, ’cause you remember it all too well.”

Now that you’re caught up, the internet has been set ablaze yet again over the whereabouts of the scarf — including none other than Dionne Warwick, who didn’t mince words about the situation on Twitter.

It does not belong to you. Box it up and I will pay the cost of postage, Jake. — Dionne Warwick (@dionnewarwick) November 15, 2021

“If that young man has Taylor’s scarf he should return it,” Warwick tweeted. “It does not belong to you. Box it up and I will pay the cost of postage, Jake.” Of course, likening a 40-year-old A-list actor to that frat guy we all dated who slept on an air mattress on the floor and wouldn’t know how to ship a box if the instructions were tattooed on his forearm is objectively hilarious, and we bow down to the undisputed queen of Twitter burns. Jake himself has yet to comment on the situation, though Maggie did feign ignorance about it all during a 2017 appearance on Watch What Happens Live. When host Andy Cohen asked her about it, she replied, “I never understood why everybody asked me about this scarf. What is this?” adding, “I am in the dark about the scarf. It’s totally possible. I don’t know. I have been asked this before.”

Your move, Jake. If you’ve got the scarf, give it back! Dionne will send you a stamp.