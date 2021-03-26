Idina Menzel And James Marsden Are Coming Back For ‘Disenchanted’

Disney/IMDB

Disenchanted will officially include all the biggest names from the cast of Enchanted, including Idina Menzel and James Marsden

One of Disney’s most highly anticipated movies this year is Disenchanted, the sequel to Enchanted that we’ve been waiting entirely too long for. We’ve been eating up every small announcement about this upcoming movie, and today, there’s a big announcement: Two more major stars from the original have signed on for the sequel. You love to see it.

Disney just confirmed that both Idina Menzel and James Marsden will reprise their roles from the first movie, which means that, when they join Amy Adams and Patrick Dempsey on screen, Disenchanted will have all four of the major stars who were in the original. But there’s more to this news than just that. With Menzel returning to her role as Nancy Tremaine, a major injustice that Disney served back in 2007 might finally be made right. Allow us to back up and explain.

Idina Menzel originated the role of Elphaba in Broadway’s Wicked, which means hers is the iconic voice behind “Defying Gravity.” That only cemented her status, but honestly? Everyone knew she was one of the most iconic voices in Broadway history even before that happened. The woman can sing. And she was cast in Enchanted, a musical, with a score written by the same lyricist who wrote Wicked, and given a non-singing part. Honestly, even 14 years later, it’s still a travesty.

Which is the more inexplicable musical decision? Casting Idina Menzel in ENCHANTED without giving her a song? Or giving Beca's boyfriend the name Jesse in PITCH PERFECT without forming a love triangle so the other love interest can sing "Jessie's Girl"? — Caitlin PenzeyMoog (@PenzeyMoog) March 19, 2021

So now that we know that Menzel is returning for Disenchanted, I’m putting Disney on notice. I expect her to sing. In fact, when this movie hits Disney Plus, I will think about canceling my subscription if I can’t belt along with her to a show-stopping song. I won’t actually do it because that platform is full of great content, but I’ll threaten it now and just hope that Disney does the right thing.

There’s still no official release date for Disenchanted, but when he revealed that he was joining the project, Dempsey said he had read the script, which is a good sign that production is moving along. All there is left to do now is wait, and hope that when this movie drops on Disney Plus, it’ll come with some powerhouse anthems sung by a certain iconic voice (Disney, is it too much to ask to give Idina Menzel and James Marsden a duet about running Andalasia together?). Your move, Disney.