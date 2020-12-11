OMG, An ‘Enchanted’ Sequel With Amy Adams Is Coming To Disney+

Walt Disney Pictures

Amy Adams will reprise her leading role for ‘Disenchanted’

If you can recite every single word to “That’s How You Know” while pretending to be Princess Giselle, then you will be pleased to know she’s coming back to the big screen in a sequel to the 2007 hit Enchanted. And yes, Amy Adams will reprise her (adorable) role in the Disney+ sequel. Time to sing our happy working song!

The sequel news was announced yesterday as part of Disney’s enormous slew of new programming announcements, all sorely needed in this very rough year. The new film will be titled Disenchanted, which, despite it’s negative-seeming title, will hopefully not be short of charming songs and animated animals following Princess Giselle around as she enchants everyone in her radius.

In case you’re not familiar with the original movie, the story follows a typical, Disney-esque cartoon princess as she stumbles through a portal and winds up in the very real (and live-action) New York City. From there she uses her wit and charm to turn the big city into a storybook-like escape, complete with cockroaches and rats cleaning her apartment dishes. It’s got Shrek-like vibes in that it’s absolutely just as enjoyable for adults as it is children — because we’re in on the jokes. Oh, and Amy Adams is an angelic princess IRL so it translates very nicely onscreen.

Giselle finds love with Patrick Dempsey after ditching James Marsden (who found love with Idina Menzel). No word yet about the rest of the cast joining Amy Adams for the reprisal, but it would be surprising if they didn’t at least make an appearance.

Among the most celebrated announcements that Disney+ released yesterday is the full cast of the live-action version of another beloved princess movie, The Little Mermaid.

Joining Halle Bailey as Ariel is Broadway superstar Daveed Diggs as Sebastian, Jacob Tremblay (he’s the adorable little boy from the critically acclaimed Room) as Flounder, Javier Bardem as the very imposing King Triton, Hollywood newcomer Jonah Hauer-King as Prince Eric, Melissa McCarthy as Ursula, and, in a delightful twist, Awkwafina as everyone’s favorite tone-deaf seagull, Scuttle. To say that this reboot has all the makings of a giant hit is an understatement.

As far as Enchanted goes, it’ll stream exclusively on Disney+. And honestly, if Amy Adams’ performance is anything like, well, all of her other performances but specifically her original Princess Giselle role, she better buck up for her seventh Oscar nomination. Because honestly, she’s that good. Her Disney princess hand gestures alone could clinch the deal. We cannot wait to see what Disenchanted brings.