Disney Is Releasing A ‘Hocus Pocus’ Board Game

This Hocus Pocus-themed board game gives us something to look forward to later this year

I know it’s only May but hear me out — HALLOWEEN. The coronavirus pandemic is still very much happening and while many of us remain locked down at home, it helps to look forward to (hopefully) better times ahead. It seems Disney heard our pleas as we can get our hands on a Hocus Pocus-themed board game this August. Just in time for Halloween season, obviously.

According to Red Tricycle, the game was announced by game and puzzle-maker Ravensburger at Toy Fair 2020 and it goes a little something like this:

“Players will work together to ruin the potions concocted by the legendary Sanderson sisters to save the lives of Salem’s children before the sun rises! Fans of the movie will recognize favorite spells, appearances by characters like Binx the cat and Billy Butcherson, and for an extra bonus, the game box is designed to look like none other than ‘Book.’ The game includes plenty of other creepy details you love about the film, but the fantastical illustrations are tame enough for even your youngest gamers.”

Yes, that’s right, the game box itself looks like eldest sister Winifred Sanderson’s blinking book of spells, that any Hocus fan worth their salt knows was a very central focus of the classic 1990s film.

The game is made for players ages 8 and up, which makes sense because that’s around how old plenty of us elder millennials were when the movie hit the scene and we all became instantly obsessed. Now, our own kids are fans, and will hopefully play this game with Mommy. Or Mommy can just gather her friends for some special Halloween-y cocktails and a fun evening.

According to the Disney Food Blog, there is plenty of other Halloween fun coming from the company later this year in addition to the Hocus Pocus game.

We can also look forward to the release of The Haunted Mansion: Call of the Spirits Game, and the Funkoverse Strategy Game inspired by The Nightmare Before Christmas.

It might seem a bit extra to be talking Halloween fun before the 4th of July is even close to being near, but these are not normal times and we need to take our good news where we can get it. We’re pretty sure Winnie, Mary, and Sarah would fully approve.