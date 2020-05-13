Disney Announces New Docuseries About The Making Of ‘Frozen 2’

Disney+

Need a break from playing Frozen 2 on loop? Disney+’s newly announced docuseries is here to save the day

By now, you’ve probably watched Frozen 2 roughly 6,542 times. So, it’s understandable if you have a little sequel fatigue, but try telling that to a six-year-old, right? If your kids are anything like ours, they want to spend every spare waking minute with their best Disney friends: Anna, Elsa, Kristoff, Sven, and Olaf. Fortunately, Disney+ is here to help make your stir-crazy kids happy without sacrificing your sanity by dropping a brand-new behind-the-scenes look at Frozen 2.

On Wednesday, the streaming service made the exciting announcement that a new six-episode, making-of docuseries titled Into the Unknown: Making Frozen 2 will drop on June 26. And, bonus, all six episodes will be available at once for your binge-watching pleasure.

Embark on a six-episode journey behind the scenes of the biggest animated film in history with Into the Unknown: Making Frozen 2. All episodes of the Original Series event are streaming June 26, only on #DisneyPlus. ❄️🍂🎥 pic.twitter.com/Yw51d94Sdf — Disney+ (@disneyplus) May 13, 2020

As you might imagine, the cast and creative team involved in the smash hit sequel will appear in the docuseries to discuss the “creative breakthroughs and frustrations along the way.” This means we can probably expect interviews with directors Jennifer Lee and Chris Buck, producer Peter Del Vecho, and songwriters Kristen Anderson-Lopez and Robert Lopez.

But let’s be real: You’re dying to know if “Anna” and the gang will be contributing. To answer your question, yes! Per a press release, the docuseries will take the audience inside the voiceover recording booths with Kristen Bell (Anna), Idina Menzel (Elsa), Jonathan Groff (Kristoff), and Josh Gad (Olaf). Newcomers Sterling K. Brown (Lieutenant Mattias) and Evan Rachel Wood (Iduna) will also be featured.

The concept might sound familiar, which makes sense — the streaming service also recently dropped Disney Gallery: The Mandalorian, an eight-episode exploration of how Jon Favreau pulled together his Star Wars spinoff.

These are but two of several reasons to be thankful for the ol’ Mouse House amid the coronavirus pandemic. Disney-ABC recently aired two installments of its Disney Family Singalong, which sees celebrities like Jennifer Hudson and John Legend reimagine classic Disney tunes. Also earlier this year, Olaf animator Hyrum Osmond began releasing installments of his Olaf at Home digital short series.

And on Tuesday, Disney+ revealed that the film adaptation of Broadway sensation Hamilton will skip theaters and go straight to the streaming service in July. “I’m so grateful to Disney and Disney+ for reimagining and moving up our release to July 4th weekend of this year, in light of the world turning upside down,” said the show’s creator Lin-Manuel Miranda. “I’m so grateful to all the fans who asked for this, and I’m so glad that we’re able to make it happen. I’m so proud of this show. I can’t wait for you to see it.”

Oh, Disney… to paraphrase one of your own, we’ve definitely got a friend in you.