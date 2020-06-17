Dolly Parton & Drag Star Nina West Team Up For Charity Clothing Line

John Lamparski/ Steve Granitz /Getty

Need a soul boost? Dolly Parton and drag start Nina West have teamed up for a charitable new project

In news that will help restore your faith in humanity, Dolly Parton and RuPaul’s Drag Race superstar Nina West have combined powers to launch a capsule fashion collection that will benefit two very important causes. The dynamic duo just announced their “Kindness Is Queen” line of apparel and accessories, with proceeds supporting children’s literacy and LGBTQ+ youth.

As you might expect, the collection is like a literal ray of sunshine. It includes three items for purchase — a vintage-style t-shirt, an enamel pin, and a tote bag — which all bear retro-cartoon-likenesses of Parton and West.

As West explained, the project was born out of their mutual desire to foster a message of inclusivity and empathy. “When I approached Dolly with the idea for a collaboration between the Nina West Foundation and Dolly Parton’s Imagination Library, I was looking for an opportunity to continue to spread my message of kindness while building on the work I’ve done through my foundation supporting LGBTQ+ youth and families,” said West in a press release.

West continued, gushing of Parton, “Dolly is the Ultimate Queen of Kindness and I am so thrilled that she agreed to this collaboration! We both want to spread the message that Kindness is Queen and that being kind is something that is desperately needed in our world right now!”

That feels truer than ever, right? Plus, it’s impossible not to feel happy about helping such deserving charities. Parton’s Imagination Library mails out over one million free books each month to children around the globe. The Nina West Foundation serves as a platform to uplift and empower LGBTQ+ youth, as well as the organizations which support them.

Prices for the collection are reasonable, too, starting at $14.99 for the enamel pin and going up to $34.99 for the t-shirt. But they’re only available for a limited time, so you better werk.