Dr. Jill Biden Could Be The First FLOTUS To Keep Her Full-Time Job

JIM WATSON/AFP/Getty

Dr. Jill Biden might do what no First Lady before her has done — keep her full-time job

As Donald Trump continues to insist his delusion that he won the election is real, the rest of us are moving on to celebrate our new First Family, the Bidens. Joe Biden is the President-Elect and Dr. Jill Biden is our new First Lady, but she’s reportedly not planning on continuing the tradition of prior first ladies by pausing her own career to focus exclusively on FLOTUS duties. Nope. Dr. Biden has plans to continue teaching at a community college, full-time. It would make her the first First Lady to do so.

During an interview with CBS in August, Dr. Biden, an English professor who holds a doctorate in education and kept teaching throughout her eight years as Second Lady during the Obama administration, discussed her prior teaching career and why she loves it.

“I teach a lot of immigrants, and refugees,” she says. “I love their stories, I love who they are as people, and I love the fact that I can help them on their path to success.”

When asked if she plans to continue teaching if she becomes First Lady, Biden was resolute. “I hope so. I would love to,” she shares. “If we get to the White House, I’m gonna continue to teach. It’s important, and I want people to value teachers and know their contributions, and lift up the profession.”

“So, you’re really planning to do it as first lady?” the interviewer asked. “Yeah, yeah,” Biden said.

Aside from how incredible it is for America’s teachers to have the FLOTUS working as an educator, it’s an amazing thing for our country’s millions of working moms to see. Not that anyone would fault a First Lady for feeling it made sense to pause their own career to help support their husband as President, but it’s pretty wonderful to see Dr. Biden signaling she won’t put her work on hold even though her husband is about to assume the presidency. Clearly, Joe Biden is supportive of his wife’s career, which is noteworthy and exciting. A modern First Couple if there ever was one.

So far, Dr. Biden’s team has yet to confirm whether she will for certain retain her teaching job once her husband is inaugurated in January. “Dr. Biden is enormously grateful to the country for electing her husband and Sen. Harris. Joe Biden will be a president for all Americans. She is spending time with her children and grandchildren in Wilmington, Delaware,” Michael La Rosa, a spokesperson for Biden, told ABC News in a statement. “Dr. Biden is focused on building her team and developing her priorities focused on education, military families and veterans, and cancer.”

Dr. Biden did take time off from teaching to help Joe during the campaign. During his speech after being named President-Elect, he sang her praises. “She dedicated her life to education. Teaching is not just what she does, it’s who she is,” he said. “For American educators, it is a great day for y’all. You’re going to have one of your own in the White House. And Jill is going to make a great first lady. I am so proud of her.”