Anna-Marie And Mursel Mistanoglu Of ‘90 Day Fiancé’ Welcome Son Via Surrogate in Ukraine

90 Day Fiancé alums Anna-Marie Camipsi and Mursel Mistanoglu are new parents, and their birth story included a harrowing trip into Ukraine where their surrogate lives. The couple shared a detailed account of their experience getting to their son, Gokhan John, as well as their joy that he is home, safe and healthy.

Getting to a war-torn country and back was not easy. Anna discovered her husband’s visa only allowed one entry, which meant if he entered Ukraine he couldn't return. Anna had to do the second leg of the trip on her own, and she praised the nonprofit organization, Project Dynamo, that helped her do it.

“They planned the logistics including travel into Ukraine, a safe place to stay while in Ukraine, and travel while inside. They were with me the entire time,” Camipsi shared.

90 Day Fiancé alums Anna- Marie Camipsi and Mursel Mistanoglu Welcome Baby Via Surrogate

She explains how they had to cross the border from Warsaw by foot, then get to Lviv, Ukraine, to retrieve official documents and her son. During this process, she revealed that Mursel, back in Poland, had been sent to the hospital in an ambulance due to heart pain.

However, she assured fans that “A member of Project Dynamo stayed with him until I was able to meet him so he wouldn’t be lost in the shuffle,” and that after her return to Poland his tests and bloodwork were fine.

Anna made it to the border of Ukraine and walked back into Warsaw safely with the baby in her arms.

As for Gokhan, “He’s doing amazing! Just a small guy at 5.3 pounds 18 inches,” Anna shared. She also added an update on the surrogate, saying “Our surrogate is also doing well! I was able to meet her and she’s such an amazing woman!”

Fans were anticipating the arrival of their child since the couple announced their decision to use a surrogate back in January on Instagram. Anna also has three sons, Joey, Gino, and Leo, from a previous marriage. This is Mursel’s first child.

Anna and Mursel were featured on season seven of the tv series, 90 Day Fiancé, and can be found on various spin-offs and updates on TLC. They are beekeepers who own Beauty and the Bees Honey.