I love showing ‘90s TV shows and movies to my 10-year-old. From Boy Meets World to Jumanji and everything in between, the era was the best for entertainment geared toward kids. But the ‘90s also meant kids watched a lot of movies that weren’t meant for them, and I honestly think it’s time to show our own tweens some of these ‘90s dark comedies. How are they going to handle high school if they never watched Jawbreaker?

Here’s the thing: You know your kid. So, while these dark comedies from the ‘90s are rated PG-13 or R, you’re the one who can decide if they’re right for your family to watch. But beyond the pure ‘90s nostalgia, something hits a little different about these movies. Independence in kids and tweens, showing how different family dynamics work, peer pressure and the urge to fit in — all good life lessons and morals to learn by watching Meryl Streep topple down a flight of marble stairs and put her body back together at the bottom.

Most of these ‘90s dark comedies are available to stream, but a couple may be harder to find or need a literal DVD to watch. But hey, that’s just even more nostalgia — and tweens have to learn that instant gratification isn’t always the way.

Drop Dead Gorgeous Drop Dead Gorgeous is one of the top 10 '90s movies — and it's one that many people have never even heard of. Starring Kirstie Alley, Ellen Burstyn, Denise Richards, Kirsten Dunst, and an all-star ensemble cast including major players like Allison Janney, Brittany Murphy, and Amy Adams, it is chockful of absolute goodness. The plot of a small town being obsessed with a beauty pageant — and how that obsession turns people into doing things like shooting football players and blowing up trailer parks — is so darkly funny; you'll see quickly why it's had a cult-like following over the last few decades. Plus, it gives you the opportunity to talk about things like misogyny, privilege, and just the bad core of some apples. Drop Dead Gorgeous is rated PG-13, and you can buy it on DVD (classic) from Amazon.

Don’t Tell Mom the Babysitter’s Dead It’s funny to think of Don’t Tell Mom the Babysitter’s Dead as a comfort movie, but I watched this 1991 classic so often as a kid, it absolutely is for me and my siblings. Starring Christina Applegate as the eldest and impeccably cool teenager of the family, the movie has an entire plot surrounding her and her siblings shoving their elderly (and mean) dead babysitter into a trunk and pretending like she’s still in charge of them while their mom’s out of the country for two months. It won’t give your tween any ideas, I promise, but it’s really just a rite of passage to watch with them. Don’t Tell Mom the Babysitter’s Dead is rated PG-13, and available to stream on Prime and Apple+.

Drop Dead Fred To this day, I can’t say “cobwebs” without saying it like Fred as he slides under Elizabeth’s mom’s skirt and points up, and that’s reason enough to show this hilarious dark comedy to your tween. Drop Dead Fred is so ridiculous and fun, and the plot focuses on a woman, Elizabeth, going through a whole lot of sh*t and managing to find her imaginary friend from childhood to help her through it. He, of course, makes a big mess out of most things, but in the end, he saves Elizabeth and gives her the strength to stand up to the bullies and fears in her life. This 1991 movie is poignant, silly, and a great blast from the past to enjoy with your tween. Drop Dead Fred is rated PG-13, and you can stream on Apple TV and Prime Video.

Death Becomes Her I remember the VHS cover of Death Becomes Her so well because I begged my mom to rent this every time we were at Blockbuster. It’s not exactly intended for kids, but this film starring Meryl Streep, Goldie Hawn, and Bruce Willis is an absolute classic. There are some dark comedic bits surrounding youth and vitality, and the physical comedy portraying these themes will make you and your tween laugh out loud. Plus, there’s a nice layer of girl power and “hoes before bros” mentality that you can’t miss. Death Becomes Her is rated PG-13, and you can stream it on Prime Video and Apple TV.

The Frighteners The Frighteners is more of a horror-comedy, but if you’ve got a tween who’s into spooky things, this is a great one to show them. Starring Michael J. Fox, this 1996 horror movie is all about a man who can see ghosts and now has to use this gift to solve some murders — including the death of his wife. It’s definitely got some jump-scares and some creepy bits (including a villain that looks a lot like a Manson family girl), but if your tween likes horror, show them this one. The Frighteners is rated R and available to stream on Prime Video and Apple TV.

Idle Hands Every tween and teen in the ‘90s remembers this movie (and the absolute mind-blowing moment when we realized this guy was Casper), and honestly, Idle Hands holds up pretty well. If you want a nice ‘90s nostalgia hit, this cast has it: Devon Sawa, Seth Green, Jessica Alba, Vivica A. Fox. Truly, it’s a gem of a film. With a possessed hand, Anton (played by Sawa) is a stoner kid who can’t stop himself from committing murders, and the movie just goes from there, including having a dismembered hand running around like Thing from the Addams family. Idle Hands is rated R and available to stream on Fandango.

Jawbreaker Jawbreaker was meant to be a film with a little spin on the ‘80s cult classic Heathers, and it still holds up. Starring Rose McGowan, Rebecca Gayheart, Julie Benz, and Judy Greer, the movie is about a popular foursome in a high school, with three of them accidentally killing the only one anybody in the school actually liked. As they try to hide the accident, more hilarity ensues, and honestly, some pretty dark cover-up ideas, but there’s a valuable lesson in the middle of it — and some incredible ‘90s fashion. Jawbreaker is rated R and available to stream on Apple TV and Prime Video.

Remember, think about your own tween’s level of maturity and what they can handle before choosing your favorite dark ‘90s comedy to show them.