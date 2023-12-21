What Your Favorite '90s Sitcom Reveals About Your Childhood

When it comes to quality TV shows, there are a lot of great options to choose from these days. With so many streaming platforms at our collective fingertips, finding your next big viewing obsession doesn't take long. But despite all of the award-worthy content currently available, there's just something special about '90s sitcoms that is simply irreplaceable. Sure, if you were to rewatch some of these beloved programs now, you may find the dialogue a little cheesier than you remember it. Some jokes or punchlines may hit differently in today's society. Still, the nostalgia that comes with pretty much anything tied to the '90s is undeniable and automatically makes you feel like a kid again.

Speaking of childhood, if you (like myself) were a kid of the '90s, odds are you and your family had a favorite TV show that you all tuned in for every week. Despite everyone's busy schedules, everyone in your household found time as a family to sit down, watch, and laugh together over this program — an impressive feat for an era before the magic of DVR-ing was a thing.

While you may not have realized it at the time, this cherished sitcom that became such a frequent part of your life reveals a few interesting details about your childhood and what it was like growing up under your roof.

Everybody Loves Raymond

You probably grew up with the white picket fence in a quaint, suburban town. However, your grandparents stopped by often due to the fact that they lived a little too close for comfort. Maybe it wasn’t quite to the extent of the Barone family, with Frank and Marie living directly across the street, but good ole Grandma and Grandpa seemed to show up a lot, which just made the hijinks of the show all the more relatable to you — for better or for worse.

Frasier

You were a total bookworm as a kid. And while sports and outdoor activities may not have been your forte, what you lacked in athleticism, you more than made up for in your academic pursuits. In truth, you were a bit of an old soul and sophisticated beyond your years. But it’s those qualities that, just like a fine wine, have only gotten better with age.

Friends

You may not have been considered the most popular kid in school, but the friends you did let into your inner circle knew you better than anyone and became the center of your world. In fact, it’s hard to say what house you were most comfortable in, your own or your BFF’s. There wasn’t a day that went by when you didn’t see each other or talk on the phone. Some would call that level of codependency unhealthy, but when you’ve found your lobster in life, there’s no need to go on a break.

Roseanne

In your household, sarcasm was as common as breathing. Sure, you all loved one other, but that didn’t prevent you from giving each other a hard time every chance you could, whether in the form of practical jokes or sassy one-liners. Having a sense of humor wasn’t just recommended in your family — it was mandatory. And it has served you well in life. You guys also went hardcore for Halloween, which made you the envy of all your neighbors.

Seinfeld

Dinners at your house were never dull, that’s for sure. Whether your eccentric neighbor was dropping by unannounced (again) or a loud, abrasive family member was visiting to discuss their latest creative endeavor that’s sure to make them a fortune (their words, not yours), your house always seemed to be where the action was. You also may have a secret family soup recipe that’s been passed down for generations, and if shared with anyone, you are unanimously voted out of the will. And in the grand world debate of Superman vs. Batman, you don’t just believe, you KNOW, that Superman is far superior.

Boy Meets World

Teachers played a very big part in your young life. Whether your parents were teachers or you lived in a very school-centric community, teachers existed for you well beyond the confines of a classroom. They were role models and mentors you deeply respected and admired. You may not have had late-night chats in your backyard like Cory and Mr. Feeny did, but there was an underlying feeling of friendship toward your educators that made the end of each school year feel a little bittersweet.

Full House

If you were to look the term “family bonding” up in the dictionary, there would probably be a picture of your family. (The same would also be said for cleanliness.) In your house, dinner was eaten at the dining room table every night instead of in front of the television. Family game nights were common practice for you. In fact, it’s almost impossible to find a board game you haven’t played. That’s not to say that no one ever fought or got on each other’s nerves (you are still human, after all), but for the most part, you all just really enjoyed spending time together. It’s also why, to this day, you still call your parents several times a week (or day).

Home Improvement

You grew up knowing the value of building something with your own two hands rather than paying someone else to do the job for you. Your family loved camping and getting back to nature, even if things didn’t always go according to plan. (Like that time your dad forgot to properly seal your food at night, and you woke up to a bear sniffing your head on the outside of the tent.) You were also probably really close to your neighbors.

The Fresh Prince of Bel-Air

You grew up in a place where it’s warm all year round, making snow feel more like a mystical treat rather than a yearly annoyance. Dance parties were common practice under your roof, whether it was you just rocking out to your favorite jams in the privacy of your own room or a full-blown family affair in the middle of the living room. Your household was so hardcore about music that you didn’t just have CDs or cassette tapes — you had records. And you better believe that you owned your very own karaoke machine, which you used on a regular basis. Sure, there was always one member of the family whose singing or dancing proved to be somewhat embarrassing, but that only made these moments all the more memorable.