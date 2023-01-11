Abby Elliott Kennedy Revealed The Sex of Her Baby Before Attending The Golden Globe Awards

Before actor and comedian Abby Elliot Kennedy walked the red carpet at the 80th Golden Globes, she made sure to get ahead of all the interviewers who were sure to ask her if she and husband, Billy Kennedy, knew the sex of their second child.

The Saturday Night Live alum revealed that she is having a boy!

In an understated mirror selfie, showing off her pregnant belly in a black dress, Elliot, 35, revealed the news on Instagram.

“Baby Boy 💙 we can't wait to meet you in June,” she captioned the post, which also included a photo of a bottle of a zero-proof tequila alternative seemingly alluding that she has been making some pretty delicious mocktails during this pregnancy.

Elliott and husband Billy Kennedy — who married in 2016 — already share daughter Edith Pepper Kennedy who was born in October 2020.

Elliot shared the arrival of Edith with fans on her Instagram and posted a black-and-white family photo. She is shown cradling her newborn with Kennedy looking over her shoulder. Both Kennedy and Elliot donned medical masks.

Just a few days after sharing that baby no.2 would be a boy, the soon-to-be mother of two showed off her pregnancy at the 80th Annual Golden Globe Awards where The Bear won for Best Musical or Comedy TV Series — a Hulu series that Elliot appeared in.

On the red carpet, Elliot stepped out in an orange, full-length Pamella Roland sequin dress along with a matching orange clutch.

Matt Winkelmeyer/FilmMagic/Getty Images

Prior to announcing her first pregnancy, she opened up to host Kelly Clarkson on The Kelly Clarkson Show about her journey with IVF, joking that her husband would be spending their “very romantic” Valentine's Day giving Elliott hormone “shots in [her] butt.”

“The hormones are very intense, and so many people go through this and we don't talk about it enough, I think, as women. We need to raise more understanding and awareness,” she told Clarkson at the time.

“This is an emotionally difficult process but in my case talking about it and hearing other people's stories has made me feel less alone,” she added on Instagram following the February appearance. “To anyone going through infertility, you are so strong.❤️”