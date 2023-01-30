Adam Levine and his wife Behati Prinsloo have officially welcomed their third child. The news was confirmed to PEOPLE early on Monday, Jan. 30. What hasn’t been confirmed, however, is the sex of the child and whether or not the baby was named after a woman with whom Levine allegedly had an affair.

Back in September, Instagram model and influencer Sumner Stroh, 23, said that Levine “manipulated” her into having an affair with him. She also alleged that months after it ended, the Maroon 5 frontman slid into her DMs to ask if she would be “ok with” naming his and his wife’s child after her.

The alleged DM in full read: "Ok serious question. I’m having another baby and if it’s [a] boy I really wanna name it Sumner. You ok with that? DEAD serious.”

Levine publicly denied the affair a day after Stroh’s allegations went viral on TikTok.

“I used poor judgment in speaking with anyone other than my wife in ANY kind of flirtatious manner,” he said in a statement to TMZ. “I did not have an affair, nevertheless, I crossed the line during a regrettable period of my life. In certain instances it became inappropriate. I have addressed that and taken proactive steps to remedy this with my family,” the singer continued.

"My wife and my family is all I care about in this world. To be this naive and stupid enough to risk the only thing that truly matters to me was the greatest mistake I could ever make. I will never make it again. I take full responsibility. We will get through it and we will get through it together,” Levine concluded.

Prinsloo and Levine first confirmed that they were expecting their third child together in September 2022, just weeks before Stroh’s bombshell TikTok dropped. The two are already parents to daughters Gio Grace, 4, and Dusty Rose, 6.