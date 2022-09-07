Adam Levine And Behati Prinsloo Are Expecting Their Third Child

Congratulations go out to Adam Levine and Behati Prinsloo, who are set to welcome a new addition to their family!

The Maroon 5 frontman, 43, and model, 34, are reportedly expecting their third child, according to People. The baby will join big sisters Gio Grace, 4, and Dusty Rose, 5.

Prinsloo was photographed out to lunch with Levine over the weekend, her growing belly visible in a floral silk dress.

Behati Prinsloo, Adam Levine and their daughters.

Last year, Prinsloo said she wanted five kids, telling Entertainment Tonight that she pumped the breaks after having two babies under two.

"You know what, 'Never say never.' We want a big family, who knows, we're leaving it up to fate and just what happens. What will happen, will happen. So there's no limits to it,” Prinsloo said.

The Victoria’s Secret model added that watching her girls grow close during the coronavirus pandemic enhanced the desire to expand her family.

"I think it's just kind of where we are in our life,” she began. “I was just seeing them together, I'm like, 'Maybe we should have a third just to have more kids,' because it was so sweet to see. But then I don't know. Never say never."

Adam Levine with one of his daughters.

For his part, Levine loves being a dad and enjoyed staying home with his daughters for some time after his coaching stint on The Voice ended in 2019.

"I'm obsessed with them,” he told Ellen DeGeneres. “I mean, I know that's a good thing, 'cause they're my children. I genuinely just adore them in a way that I never knew I could adore any little person."

So sweet! Congratulations to the growing family!