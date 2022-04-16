Alec Baldwin Explained Why He And Hilaria Keep Having Kids

When the news broke that Alec Baldwin and his wife Hilaria Baldwin were expecting another child together, the internet at large had some big feelings about their expanding family.

The couple has six children — daughters María Lucía Victoria, 13 months, and Carmen Gabriela, 8, and sons Rafael Thomas, 6, Leonardo Ángel Charles, 5, Romeo Alejandro David, 3½, and Eduardo "Edu" Pao Lucas, 18 months. Baldwin also shares 26-year-old daughter Ireland Baldwin with ex-wife Kim Basinger.

Why do Alec and Hilaria Baldwin keep having kids? Don’t they have enough? These types of comments quickly piled up. Apparently, the digital murmuring has been enough to prompt Alec to address the question as to why he and Hilaria are all about that big family life.

On April 14, the actor posted a video of María Lucía, who was welcomed through surrogacy, giggling as she examined herself on the screen of the phone. “People ask why. This is why. Being a parent is the ultimate journey," the actor captioned the cute clip.

"The smile, giggles, joy… ❤️," Alec's brother Billy Baldwin commented on the video. Others chimed in with support. “When people ask me why, I always respond with "why not?" It usually is enough for them to think over their ridiculous questioning,” noted one fan.

The couple confirmed that they were expecting again back in March to People.

"We have 'somos un buen equipo' engraved on our wedding bands. We say that to each other all the time at home — that we're a good team," Hilaria said. "One of the most beautiful things my children have experienced with a big family is how the heart can grow with every new sibling."

"Our capacity to love continues to expand and we can't wait to embrace our new little one this fall!" they added.

While Alec and Hilaria know the sex of the baby, the two have decided to keep that detail to themselves until they are ready to share.

“So many of you are asking what I'm having… I do know and I will tell you but I'm waiting for two things,” she wrote on her Instagram stories.

"1. I lost a baby at 4 months in 2019 (maybe some of you remember). I think about her daily and understand that motherhood has its beauty and its darkness," she said. "But I will wait until I'm past the point when I lost my daughter."

Hilaria suffered a miscarriage in April 2019, and then another pregnancy loss in November of the same year after conceiving again.

"2. Many of you know how connected I am to the LGBTQIA+ community and I am talking with a few close confidants on how I can be thoughtful and inclusive on helping to curate a more gender inclusive world," she added.

"Quite frankly it may just be continuing on as I have. But given all of the prejudice I'm seeing in this country right now, I need to pause and give it a good think and get some advice," she said. "It pains me so much to see that people are vilified and harassed and not included for simply being who they are. Peaceful, loving, beautiful humans."