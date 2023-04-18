Netflix’s next must-see miniseries is based on the 2014 book club favorite and Pulitzer Prize-winner All the Light We Cannot See by Anthony Doerr. The streamer’s first trailer for the dramatic story, which is set against the backdrop of World War II-era France, is so epic in scope that it’s sure to give you chills. This is definitely the kind of show you’ll want to tuck the kids in bed early for so you can sob in peace.

The book was at once the story of an unlikely pair of kindred spirits, a thriller about a father and daughter being chased across the French countryside by Nazis, and a message of hope about how people can find light in even the darkest of times. All the Light We Cannot See connected with readers across the world, staying on the New York Times best-seller list for over 200 weeks.

Now Netflix is bringing the book to life with a team of brilliant creators, including Stranger Things producer Shawn Levy, who serves as the series’ director, and Peaky Blinders writer Steven Knight, who penned the script. The talent isn’t too shabby, either. The cast includes the likes of Mark Ruffalo, Hugh Laurie, and a group of up-and-coming stars who are sure to be everywhere soon.

Read on for everything we know about Netflix’s upcoming miniseries All the Light We Cannot See.

What is All the Light We Cannot See about?

Courtesy of Netflix

At the heart of the story are Marie-Laure, a blind French girl, and her father, Daniel LeBlanc. When the Nazis descend on France, they flee the capital in hopes of protecting a mysterious diamond from falling into the wrong hands. Once they reach St. Malo, they join the resistance movement and begin sending out secret radio broadcasts.

It’s through the broadcasts that Marie-Laure meets Werner, a bright teenager recruited into Hitler’s army to stop broadcasts like the one transmitted by Marie-Laure and her father. But instead of stopping her, Werner forms a bond with the woman on the other end of the radio that will change both of their lives forever.

Who’s in the cast?

Courtesy of Netflix

Book fans should be pleased with Netflix’s cast for the miniseries — it’s stacked with talented actors. In addition to Ruffalo, who plays Daniel, and Laurie, who plays Daniel’s uncle, Etienne Leblanc, the cast includes Louis Hofmann as Werner and Lars Eidinger as Reinhold. Most notably, the lead role of Marie-Laure will be played by blind actors Nell Sutton, as the younger version of the character, and Aria Mia Loberti, as the teenage Marie-Laure.

In 2021, Loberti shared her excitement over being cast in the project on Instagram. “Not in a million years did I think anything like this would ever happen to me. The creative team spearheading this project is the stuff dreams are made of,” Loberti wrote in part. “I am massively lucky. More lucky and humbled and grateful than I can express. Thank you for your trust and faith.”

She continued, “I am sensitive to the extent of this responsibility and what this character means for blind and disabled people, blind girls in particular. A blind lead portrayed by a blind actor. This is a significant leap forward for disability inclusion, rights, and representation on screen and beyond. I will never not feel the weight of that, and I will bear it proudly and use it as a catalyst for positive change, equity, and breaking down barriers.”

Is there a trailer For All the Light We Cannot See yet?

The first teaser trailer doesn’t feature a single line of dialogue, but just try not to get chills while watching the stunning first look at the four-part miniseries.

When will All the Light We Cannot See premiere?

Courtesy of Netflix

All four episodes of Netflix’s highly anticipated adaptation will land on the streamer on Nov. 2. That gives you plenty of time to reread the book!