Alyssa Milano Rocks A Barefaced Selfie On Her 50th Birthday

Fifty, flawless, and thriving, that’s the saying, right? Alyssa Milano showed off a bare-faced selfie on her Instagram today, along with a lengthy reflection about this time in her life and how it feels to turn 50. Spoiler alert: she looks absolutely incredible.

“This is 50. No filter. No touching up,” she began the post. “No makeup. I will spend this day, the same as every day. I will move a little, love a lot, be of service, and count my blessings.”

The Insatiable actress is seen lying on a pillow with a baseball tee and loose hair.

“I’m happy to be here. Right here. Right now. In this time. In my time. In your time,” she wrote. “There’s still so much to look forward to! And you know what? It’s even been okay to look back [on] where I’ve been, where I came from, how far I’ve come, who came into my life, and who stayed. Thanks for all of your support and Birthday wishes. Let’s keep going.”

Followers were quick to wish her a happy one — and point out she has bionic genes. “You’re 50!!! Wtf you have a baby face still, beautiful,” actress Taryn Manning wrote. “Such a precious photo…Plus you look 12!” joked actress Frances Fisher.

“Still look like a 25-year-old face,” another follower shared.

I wonder if she still gets carded at the bar.

Milano also received birthday wishes from former and soon-to-be costar Tony Danza. The duo played father and daughter on the 1992 show Who’s The Boss. This summer, it was announced that a sequel will be released of the iconic show, and both Milano and Danza are set to reprise their roles.

Alyssa shared her excitement on Instagram with a throwback pic of the cast writing, “#tbt Who’s the Boss?”

The project, which has been in development for two years, will air on the Amazon Frevee streaming service. The series plot will focus on “Milano’s Samantha Micelli, a single mother who lives in the same house where she grew up on the original series. Her retired dad, Tony (Danza), lives with her,” According to Hollywood Reporter.

No air date has been released. However, it seems there will be more information soon.

Happy birthday, Alyssa!