Amanda Kloots admits it was terrifying to move into a new home following the death of her husband, Nick Cordero, in July 2020. But, despite that feeling, she knew her current house was the right place for her and their 3-year-old son, Elvis, after she felt Cordero’s presence around her.

In a new interview with People, Kloots, 40, shares photos from her current home in California, which is just down the street from where she lived with Broadway star Cordero before he passed after a long battle with COVID-19.

"I moved here in May of 2021 and it's been wonderful I love this little house,” she said. “It feels very much like Nick shifted us here. It was as soon as I walked in, there were just many, many signs."

Elvis near the piano in their new home.

A prominent sign was above the piano: a picture of an astronaut floating away from earth.

“One of the things I give other people that are grieving is a little astronaut pin, because you feel so far away when you're going through the first stages of grief, in my opinion,” Kloots explained. “You just feel like everything's happening around you and you can't really hear."

The Talk co-host also said that the former owner’s vinyl collection took her right back to her time in New York with Cordero.

"I walk in and the piano is there and there's all this vinyl. The sun was just coming in and that was the first thing that I saw,” she told People, recalling, "I used to yell at Nick on a daily basis for the vinyl deliveries we would get to our apartment in New York City, that there was no more room for his vinyl."

Amanda Kloots and her son, Elvis.

And although she’s placed things here and there that remind her of Cordero, she wanted to make sure to give herself and Elvis a fresh start after moving out a place that held so many memories — both good and gut-wrenching.

"Our previous house was so filled with him," Kloots admitted. "It was very important for me — and I made a very conscious effort — when we moved in here, to start fresh and have nods and touches, but not very outwardly."

There’s a sweet mention of his song “Live Your Life” in the home, as well as special photo pillows in Elvis’ room and a hallway painting. And Cordero’s table books are scattered throughout the space.

"A lot of the things that were sent to me that were so beautiful, pictures of him, paintings of him, I really had to pack away and save or keep them at that other house because I really wanted this space to feel like a fresh start for us,” Kloots concluded. “It's very hard when you are trying to move forward to have those reminders everywhere. I just wanted to have little touches instead of everywhere I looked."

Kloots is set to star in her first movie, Fit For Christmas, on CBS Dec. 4, and has been easing her way back into the dating world. For now, however, she’s focused on Elvis, her new home, and the holiday season.