Kelly Rizzo And Amanda Kloots Share Sweet Bond On Instagram

Bob Saget’s widow Kelly Rizzo connects with fellow widow Amanda Kloots

Rizzo posted a sweet photo of the duo on Instagram over the weekend, writing: “So grateful to connect with this strong angel of a human. Her insight is so incredible and helpful. Love you already @amandakloots.”

Rizzo, wife of comedian Bob Saget, who died suddenly on January 9th, shared this moment with Kloots, who lost her husband, Nick Cordero, in July 2020 after a long battle with Covid-19. Kloots is now sole parent to their child, Elvis, age 2.

Kloots posted the photo of the two women as well, saying, “New friends in a club we didn’t ever think we’d be in. So grateful to now know this strong woman, sharing stories only helps this rollercoaster we are on.”

“If I’m going to be in this club, I’m grateful to have genuine caring people like you by my side,” Rizzo commented on Kloot’s post.

In addition to finding strength in each other’s examples, both women have spoken publicly about the depths of their pain and the way that they’re keeping the memories of their husbands alive.

On January 26, Kloots posted this sweet video of Cordero feeding their infant son. “This video of Nick and Elvis was taken exactly two years ago today. It popped up on my phone memories today. It might be my favorite father/son moment I caught on camera. It used to make me too sad to watch, but now I watch it and smile,” wrote Kloots.

⠀ “I think the most important lesson we learn in losing life is how to live life,” she continued.

Rizzo is also carrying the memory of Saget into the present. On Sunday evening, she posted this stunning photograph of herself with the sunset as a backdrop.

“They say the ocean is healing. I know Bob believed that. He loved the ocean so much. He also loved a good sunset, and would always love to capture one for me. Wishing he was with me to see this one. But so grateful to have the opportunity to be here and take in the sea air and see part of God’s miracle,” she wrote.

Celebs including Candace Cameron Bure, Joel McHale, and John Mayer were quick to pile on the love.

Kloots added her voice to the comments: “The ocean is so healing!”