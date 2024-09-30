OMG, American Girl Releases A Moana Doll Just In Time For Moana 2

Back in my day *mumble mumble* years ago, American Girl dolls were exclusively historical. The OG Three — Samantha, Kirsten, and Molly — were all from different periods in American history (1904, 1854, and 1944 respectively) and engaged children through series of books, and, of course, the dolls and their numerous, gorgeous accessories. But over the years American Girl has gone beyond its humble historical origins and has allowed girls to see themselves (both through contemporary characters and custom dolls) and their favorite Disney characters. And soon, our favorite wayfinder, Moana, will have her own American Girl doll, just in time for the November 27 release of Moana 2.

The 18-inch doll is one of a whole line of toys inspired by the film and is full of movie-accurate details, from her outfit — complete floral and botanical outfit details to a secret hidden in her necklace given to her by her little sister Simea... oh yeah: Moana has a little sister, in case you missed it — to her lovely brown eyes and wavy black hair. The Moana doll was designed in collaboration with Disney and captures the same spirit of adventure and courage our favorite daughter of a village chief embodies.

And because American Girl is gonna American Girl, there are also additional accessories to enhance playtime, including a haku lei (traditional floral crown), paddle, and friends Hei Hei the rooster and Pua the pig. (Who will apparently make it onto Moana’s boat this time around so, hooray! More Pua!)

Mattel

But while the Disney Moana 2 doll collection is available for purchase on Mattel Shop starting today, this particular toy and accessories will be available for pre-sale on AmericanGirl.com starting November 27 and will be in stores on December 2.

Good things come to those who wait, it seems, and we’re guessing plenty of kids will be adding this to their holiday wish list.