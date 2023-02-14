Amy Poehler And Tina Fey Announce Their First-Ever Live Comedy Tour

In “dream come true” news, Amy Poehler and Tina Fey — one of the funniest comedy duos ever IMHO — are planning to take their humor on the road. The two announced they will partner up for their first-ever live comedy tour together: “Amy Poehler and Tina Fey: Restless Leg Tour.”

Poehler, 51, and Fey, 52, plan to perform in four cities, starting in Washington D.C. on April 28 at DAR Constitution Hall. The two will then stop in Chicago, Boston, and wrap up in Atlantic City.

The show — produced by Live Nation — promises to “celebrate their 30 years of friendship with an evening of jokes, iconic stories and conversational entertainment.”

The duo announced the tour via a video together for Rolling Stone. “It’s gonna be an evening of comedy, conversation, improv, maybe a little slow-dancing between us. We don’t know yet!” Fey says in the video. “But it’s gonna be awesome.”

Fey and Poehler have been friends since the two met in 1993 at Chicago's ImprovOlympic theater. They both went on to make huge names for themselves on Saturday Night Live, collaborate on several hit films like Mean Girls and Baby Mama, and co-host the Golden Globes Awards four times.

“If this tour goes right, we can finally end this friendship!” Fey and Poehler joked in the press release.

They’ve also each wrote, starred, and produced their own iconic TV sitcoms — Fey’s 30 Rock and Poehler in Parks and Recreation.

Fey and Poehler are also both working moms. Fey has two daughters — Alice, 17, and Penelope, 11 — whom she shares with husband Jeff Richmond. Poehler has two boys — Archie, 14, and Abel, 12 — with ex husband and actor Will Arnett.

Both comedians have summed up the hilarity of parenting several times from their own personal experiences. Fey once described motherhood as “being a human napkin for your kid,” and Poehler summed up how much those early, sleep deprived days of motherhood can just really be awful.

“I liken it to what it must feel like to walk on the moon and cry the whole time because you had heard that the moon was supposed to be great but in truth it totally sucks,” she told the Huffington Post in 2014. Relatable.

We can only hope to get more takes on raising teens, stories from their early years of friendship, and jokes about the messiness of motherhood from two women who always know how to laugh at life.

Pre-sales for the Tina Fey & Amy Poehler: Restless Leg Tour begin Wednesday, Feb. 15 at 10 a.m local time, including an artist pre-sale with code RESTLESS. General ticket sales begin Friday, Feb. 17 at 10 a.m local time on ticketmaster.com.