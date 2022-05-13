Amy Schumer’s Plans For A Hot Mom Summer Sound Fabulous

Amy Schumer is ready to have a Hot Girl Summer. Or, rather, a Hot Mom Summer. The 40-year-old said she wants to focus on her health and start truly enjoying the best years of her life.

In a new Instagram post, the comedian shared a photo of herself standing in front of a dumbbell weight rack in a black bra, corset and underwear. Schumer, who completed her look with sunglasses and high heels, wrote, “C section. Hysterectomy. Lipo. This summer is about letting the love in. Trying to be healthy and strong for myself and my family. I want to feel hot too. In my prime. Let’s go. Who’s with me?”

The comedian, who welcomed her son Gene via caesarean section in 2019, faced a round of health issues during and after pregnancy — including endometriosis and hyperemesis gravidarum, which causes extreme nausea and vomiting. To alleviate the pain of her endometriosis, Schumer had a hysterectomy and removed her appendix last September.

Earlier this year, Schumer also revealed that she had liposuction, sharing on Instagram that she decided to undergo the procedure after her “uterus [didn’t] contract for 2.5 years.”

“It’s not about needing to be slamming, because I’ve never been famous for being hot, but I’d reached a place where I was tired of looking at myself in the mirror,” she told The Hollywood Reporter, admitting that “grilled chicken and walks” wasn’t going to fix the area above her C-section scar.

Amy Schumer on the beach post-liposuction.

Schumer, who celebrated Gene’s third birthday on May 5 before testing positive for COVID-19, recently opened up about another medical procedure: her failed attempt at in vitro fertilization (IVF), telling Chelsea Handler on her podcast, "I did it one time and I was like, I'm gonna die. This is awful.”

"I got like 31 eggs and I was like, I'm Fertile Myrtle. I felt very hot," Schumer continued. "And then the drop off after fertilization, we only got one normal embryo and we tried and it didn't work … and now I don't have a uterus."

"So we're gonna have just one child and we're just enjoying our little family and I'm just focusing on that," Schumer concluded.

And now onto Hot Mom Summer, Amy.