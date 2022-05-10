Anderson Cooper Meets Andy Cohen’s Infant Daughter, And The Pic Is Adorable

Longtime besties and TV stars Anderson Cooper and Andy Cohen got together so Cooper could meet his newborn “niece” for the first time — and the internet had been waiting for this moment.

Cohen, 53, has been generous in his shares regarding parenthood, and fans of the infamous duo were excited to see how it went when Anderson finally met Lucy.

It finally happened on May 7, when Cohen shared Cooper playing with Lucy while she sat in a floral lounger, saying “Uncle Anderson, keeping Lucy honest! (Also - the @fendi pants were a gift for Ben from Denise Richards, and the bedazzled Snoopy onesie was courtesy Marie Osmond! So happy to be able to pass them on to Lucy!)”

Lucy, who was born on April 29, made her debut to the world on Cohen’s Instagram a week ago, when the happy father shared “HERE’S LUCY!!!!! Meet my daughter, Lucy Eve Cohen! She’s 8 pounds 13 oz and was born at 5:13 pm in New York City!!!”

The Bravo television host announced that little Lucy was born via surrogate, saying “Thank you to my rock star surrogate (ALL surrogates are rockstars, by the way) and everyone who helped make this miracle happen. I’m so happy.”

Cohen also has a three-year-old son, Benjamin, who was excited as any toddler would be to meet his new little sister, in another post Andy shared of his son giving Lucy a kiss on the cheek and captioned it “When Ben met Lucy ♥️.”

Andy and Anderson have been close friends since the early nineties, and as their friendship has withstood the test of time, they are now expanding their families and creating the next generation of (friend) soulmates!

The “silver fox” also welcomed a son, Sebastian, back in February, and has a two-year-old son named Wyatt. Cohen shared the moment when Benjamin met Sebastiana a few months ago, saying “Today we met our new pal Sebastian Maisani-Cooper! He’s a peaceful beauty. Ben calls him “Wheels”! Mazel to Anderson & Benjamin ♥️”