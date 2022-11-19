Earlier this week, CNN’s chairman and CEO told staffers that he wanted to cut on-camera drinking from the channel’s New Year’s Eve Live event. But, as anyone who has watched Andy Cohen lambast former New York City mayor Bill de Blasio knows, its the unexpected and candid booze-fueled commentary that makes the program, especially after the clock strikes 12. No one knows this as much as Cohen, who has vowed to “party harder” in light of the announcement.

"I think New Year's Eve is a night to go hard," Cohen told Yahoo Life, "and I will be going hard on New Year's Eve."

"I think that part of the 'play at home' factor of New Year's Eve is, I think people enjoy watching me try to get Anderson plastered, and I will be," explained Cohen of his cohost Anderson Cooper. "The announcement yesterday was that CNN doesn't want their correspondents drinking on New Year's Eve. I think that people don't understand. I will be drinking on New Year's Eve — just rest assured of that."

Cohen’s drink of choice? Fresca and tequila. This bubbly concoction fueled multiple roasts of de Blasio on Cohen’s part. According to the release, Cooper and Cohen are allowed to drink on camera, and Cohen plans to go harder for all the other anchors who will not be able to drink on (or off) camera.

“I just want you to know, Anderson and I are going to party harder than we have ever partied before on New Year’s Eve! Do you understand?” he said during an episode of Watch What Happens Live.

Cohen and Cooper aren’t just known for their silly banter on New Year’s Eve. The two dads are BFFs, and while Cooper tends to keep his family life private, Cohen has shared some glimpses into their lives in full dad mode, like when they visited a bookstore with their kids on a particularly chaotic Saturday.

Dads deserve to have fun (and indulge in a few drinks) on New Year’s Eve. Who else is excited to see who Cohen harangues after a couple of Fresca-tequilas to ring in 2023? And for anyone who hasn’t watched CNN’s New Year’s Eve Live before, here are some of the greatest hits from some liquored-up anchors.