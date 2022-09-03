Andy Cohen Shares A Very Real Roadtrip Dad Moment With His Toddler

Andy Cohen just posted the most relatable road trip dad moment ever. The Watch What Happens Live host took to Instagram to share a moment any parent who has spent an extended amount of time in a car with a toddler has been through: the unexplainable screeching fit.

In the video captioned “My ‘vacation’ in a nutshell,” Cohen drives as his very distraught son Ben, 3, howls in the background. “I don’t understand, dude,” Cohen said to his screaming son. “You want to get out of the car? And do what? We are going home ... we could swim? We could look at a Busy Town book? I just got you a new book.”

None of these appeased Ben and the crying continued. Cohen pulled over so Ben could stretch his legs and get it out of his system. In a second clip from the same car ride, Ben has clearly calmed down. At this point, Cohen decides to ask his son about what was making him so upset in the first place.

“If you had to guess why would you say that you were just crying so hard?” Cohen asked the toddler. “You wanted me to park? But why did you want me to park? Because when I parked, you didn’t want to get out.” No answer, just silence, which was definitely an improvement. “I’m glad we worked through that,” he joked after not getting a clear answer.

Fans and friends applauded Cohen for his calm demeanor as his son had a meltdown in the backseat. “You are an amazing kind and calm dad. Tantrums are tough but they teach little people so much when their parent stays as grounded as u did!” wrote one. “All [of] your experience with housewives has prepped you well for being a parent of toddlers. 👏🏻👏🏻👏🏻” added another.

Cohen welcomed Ben, his first child, back in 2019 via surrogate. “I’m in love. And speechless. And eternally grateful to an incredible surrogate. And I’m a dad. Wow,” he wrote in an Instagram post at the time. Earlier this year, Ben became a big brother when Cohen welcomed his sister Lucy via surrogate.

Congrats to Cohen for making it through one of what will be many road trip meltdowns.