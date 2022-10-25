One of the perks of having a kid in college are the exciting weekends when parents can come down and see how their kid is living on their own. And it seems as if some celebrity parents are no different.

Actress and humanitarian Angelina Jolie, 47, took a trip to visit her 17-year-old daughter, Zahara, at Spelman College where she’s attending as a freshman. The actress was seen casually walking around the campus like she was just any other mom — and that’s how it should be. However, people noticed the uber-famous actress and asked to her to pose for some photos, and she happily complied.

One fan tweeted that they met Jolie, noting how gorgeous she was. “I really met Angelina Jolie. The original bad b—ch,” one fan tweeted. “And she's FLAWLESS in person. My day is complete, thanks Spelhouse.”

Another fan tried to be a bit more stealthy with their photo as to not arouse a crowd while the mother of six was just trying to blend in. The fan tweeted his conversation with Jolie, noting she appreciated his idea.

“Look I know you’re tryna be inconspicuous, so when we take this selfie just look down instead of me holding the camera up. Cool?” Angelina Jolie: “Great plan!,” they tweeted.

According to one Jolie fan account on Twitter, the mother-daughter duo was also seen posing with Stacey Abrams election signs to support the politician currently running for governor of Georgia — Spelman College is located in Atlanta.

Angelina Jolie has five more children with ex-husband Brad Pitt: 21-year-old Maddox, 18-year-old Pax, 16-year-old Shiloh, and 14-year-old twins Vivienne and Knox. The couple split in 2019.

The Malificent star raved about how proud she was of Zahara on Instagram after announcing that she would be attending the HBCU women's college.

“Zahara with her Spelman sisters! Congratulations to all new students starting this year,” Jolie captioned a photo of her daughter with a group of young women wearing Spelman gear. “A very special place and an honor to have a family member as a new Spelman girl.”

Once it was Zahara’s time to really leave the nest and move onto Spelman’s campus, Jolie had a hard time keeping it together. The Vice President for Student Affairs at Spelman College, Darryl Holloman, shared a video of Jolie and the school’s president, Dr. Helene Gayle on his Instagram. He asked the actress how it felt to officially be a Spelman mom.

“I’m going to start crying. I have not started crying yet,” the 47-year-old actress said.

Helen warmly responded, “Don’t worry, you’ll have plenty of time. They make [the ceremony emotional] purposely to induce, bring it all out.”

From the looks of Jolie’s trip to visit her daughter for the weekend, both mom and daughter seem to be thriving in their new life stages.