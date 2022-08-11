Don’t let this global heatwave fool you. Fall is around the corner, and nothing kicks off the end of the summer like back-to-school feels! First up are the colleges, which start early to host week-long orientations to accommodate dorm move-ins and roommate bonding. Much like every other parent who gets more emotional than their child would like in front of their peers, Angelina Jolie is not okay, and Spelman College caught her teary confession on camera.

The Vice President for Student Affairs at Spelman College, Darryl Holloman, shared a wholesome video of Jolie and the school’s president, Dr. Helene Gayle, as he asked her how it felt to officially be a Spelman mom.

“I’m going to start crying. I have not started crying yet,” the 47-year-old actress says.

Helen lovingly responded, “Don’t worry, you’ll have plenty of time. They make [the ceremony emotional] purposely to induce, bring it all out.”

Jolie was dressed casually, wearing a very inconspicuous black top and black slacks with strapped sandals and a mask.

The post also had a selfie with Angelina and Zahara, 17, who were all smiles in her new dorm room. Holloman captioned it, “Welcome to campus..Zahara, c’2026!!”

The group agreed that the moment was a ‘big deal,’ and with all the excitement, Holloman had to ask Jolie the question again. She then crossed her arms over the other against her chest and emphatically said, “I’m so excited. I’m so excited.”

The mother of six announced Zahara’s decision to go to Spelman College earlier this month, and even ex-husband Brad Pitt got emotional when asked for his comment on the news. He recently gushed to E! News on the red carpet for his latest project, Eternals, “They grow up too fast. Brings a tear to my eye.”

Zahara is the second of the Jolie-Pitt clan to attend college. Older brother Maddox, 20, is currently studying biochemistry at college in South Korea. Pax, 18, chooses to stay out of the limelight, but according to Jolie, he was in his senior year of high school last year, and no further information on his plans moving forward has been shared. Still in the household are Shiloh, 16, and Vivienne and Knox, who are 14-year-old twins.