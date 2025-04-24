Women are no strangers to criticism of our bodies. Too thin. Too fat. Too tall. Too short. Too much of this, too much of that. It’s literally a never-ending game that we can never, ever win. Unfortunately, this applies even when you’re in your 70s and the sweetest woman to ever exist.

Barbara Costello AKA @BrunchWithBabs is a mother and grandmother that been an internet sensation for years, sharing her favorite entertaining hacks and recipes. She taught me how to roast a turkey, seriously! She’s been deemed the “internet’s grandma,” and people love her! But even with the glowing adoration of millions, that doesn’t seem to be enough.

After her recent cookbook release, Every Day With Babs, readers started to notice something weird on one of the recipe pages...and quickly, people wanted to ride at dawn for our girl.

“So if you are familiar with Babs, she got popular during the pandemic. At, I think, 70 years old, she started making food and cleaning content that people just love. She took off,” Elise Fox explains in her TikTok.

“This is her second cookbook. It just came out like two weeks ago. And on this page, that photo, can you see that little box? It has a misprint.”

In the photo from the cookbook, Babs appears to be slicing up some Italian beef in a cute light blue graphic t-shirt. To the left of the photo, a small grey box appears that seems to be a screenshot of that looks totally out of place. Why does it look out of place? Because it’s not supposed to be there!

The little grey box contains certain wording, suggested by someone at the publisher, that Bab’s arms need to be photoshopped to appear thinner.

“If you can't read that, it says ‘slightly slim and tone both arms, not crazy, but better than this image capture.’ This was left in the print of a book that's now a bestseller!” Fox exclaims.

“Again, this woman is 76. She is not trying to be a model. She's just trying to exist. And this was a mistake that many, many people along the line missed. We're not here for her arms. Like, can we not just exist? At 76 years old, we need to worry about having our arms photoshopped? And like, from a traditional standpoint, her arms look fantastic. Her publisher really owes her an apology.”

Several TikTok users felt the same way and commented on the video.

“They should reissue the books on their dime,” one user said.

“I honestly thought this can’t be true. Ran to my copy and sure as hell there it was. JUSTICE FOR OUR BABS! 🥹💕” another noted.

First off, copy editor FAIL. Secondly, how dare they! Thirdly, go show Babs some love and buy her book!