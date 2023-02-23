You say witch like it’s a bad thing.
If Mayfair Witches, the new show based on the Anne Rice novels, has you ready to perform a few fertility rituals, then it only makes sense you’ll be looking to some of the many magical characters — and places — for some seriously witchy baby name inspo. Here are 13 names sure to cast a spell on everyone.
Alfonso Bresciani/AMC
She kept Diedre doped up for years after stealing her baby, so yeah, we know, Rowan’s great-aunt Carlotta is just the worst, but the name has such a pretty ring to it. Ironically, it means “free man.”