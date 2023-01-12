This hit FX series serves up surprisingly good naming inspo.
FX's The Bear has taken TV by storm — in fact, Jeremy Allen White (aka Chef Carmy) just picked up a Golden Globe. The show, following a struggling restaurant and grieving family, is full of cool names. Check it out.
FX
This name actually has many meanings and a few possible origins. In this instance, we like to think Carmy’s parents chose it for its Italian heritage, linking it to variations like Carmine and Carmelo. It means “God’s vineyard.” Pretty, poetic, and still a strong-sounding name.
FX