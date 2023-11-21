Could it *really* be? Is HBO's dark and juicy drama Big Little Lies making a comeback? If you ask series star and producer Nicole Kidman, the answer is hell yes. In a now-viral clip of Kidman making the rounds, she seems to confirm the news that fans have been holding out hope for since the series finale.

Admittedly, when it comes to any new developments, it's basically been crickets since the hit show ended in 2019 after a two-season run. Since it was billed as a limited series, fans suspected Season 2 must be the last of it (even turning to shows like Big Little Lies to fill the void). Thanks to Kidman's promising update, though, it appears another visit to Monterey is going to happen after all.

If you're one of the millions of fans clamoring for more info, keep reading to discover all the details of this exciting plot twist.

Is Big Little Lies Season 3 confirmed?

Not officially.

Kidman gushed about the HBO show while speaking onstage at a Ladies Professional Golf Association Q&A during the CME Group Tour Championship on Nov. 17. "I loved Big Little Lies," she says in a video shared by Deux Moi, "because it sort of came along at a time in my life when I had my children, and I was thinking I was going to retire. And then this situation came along, where Reese Witherspoon and I were able to produce that show and create that show ... then all of you watched it and made it a massive success."

Kidman followed up that innocuous statement with the real scene-stealer of her comments: "And we will be bringing you a third one, just FYI."

While it's tempting to take this news and run wild with it, there's a disclaimer here — according to People, no one from HBO or Kidman's PR team has commented on the clip of the promise of a third season. Though, why would you ever doubt Kidman?

What's the premise of Big Little Lies?

Set in Monterey, California, Big Little Lies follows the lives of a group of wealthy moms whose children all attend the same prestigious private school: Madeline (Witherspoon), Celeste (Kidman), Renata (Laura Dern), and Bonnie (Zoe Kravitz).

When new single mother Jane (Shailene Woodley) moves into the community, a terrifying and traumatic truth comes to light — and it doesn't take long until someone has blood on their hands.

What might Big Little Lies Season 3 be about?

With so little information, it's hard to know what to expect from a third installment of Big Little Lies. The limited series was based on a book of the same name by Australian author Liane Moriarty, and Season 1 mostly covered the contents of that book.

However, following the passionate demand from fans for more, Moriarty penned a 50,000-word novella so HBO could create another season. According to Newsweek, Moriarty even specifically made a role for Meryl Streep, who joined the series for Season 2.

Knowing what big fans Witherspoon and Kidman are of Moriarty (and vice versa), odds are the author would create more storylines for a third season. It seems likely that the next installment would focus on Bonnie's confession to the police, whether we've seen Streep's Mary Louise for the last time, if Madeline and Ed make their marriage work, the status of Jane and Corey's relationship, and wtf Renata will do next.

Who will return for Big Little Lies Season 3?

Previous installments of Big Little Lies have packed a powerhouse of actors, including Witherspoon, Kidman, Dern, Kravitz, and Woodley, along with Alexander Skarsgård (as Celeste's abusive husband Perry), Adam Scott (as Madeline's husband Ed), James Tupper (as Madeline's ex and Bonnie's current husband Nathan), Jeffrey Nordling (as Renata's husband Gordon), and the aforementioned Streep.

We likely won't see the return of Skarsgård unless it's in flashback form, as his demise marked the big murder around which the show revolved. Beyond that, we're likely to see the return of most of the women of Monterey. However, as infidelity and lies rocked several relationships, it wouldn't be altogether surprising to see a few people ride off into the sunset at the beginning of Season 3.

You might also expect Kravitz to be missing from the lineup. In 2021, Big Little Lies' first season director, Jean-Marc Vallee, passed away. After his death, Kravitz shared, "I can't imagine going on without him. He really was the visionary for that show. Unfortunately, it's done."

When does Big Little Lies Season 3 premiere?

Again, the return of HBO's Big Little Lies remains shrouded in mystery. At this point, all anyone has to go on is Kidman's proclamation that Big Little Lies is on the way.

With a two-year gap between the show's 2017 premiere and 2019's second installment, many believed season 3 would be released in 2021. It's been four years, though, and no filming or concrete planning has begun. Everything seems very much "up in the air." It honestly almost seems more like Kidman is attempting to manifest a third installment than legitimately announcing the show's return.

Rest assured: Whenever Big Little Lies returns to our screens and whoever comes along to perform, fans will be there to watch the women of Monterey continue to tangle and untangle the lies and deceit.