Bill Hader Keeps His Dating Life Private For His Daughters

Dating is hard no matter what. Throw a few kids in and a whole lot of public attention based on said dating life, and it can get even trickier. This is why funnyman Bill Hader, who has been seeing Anna Kendrick quietly for a little over a year now, keeps his romantic life private.

“They just want me to be their dad,” he told The Hollywood Reporter. “They just want me to sit and watch Encanto over and over and over again. So that’s what I do.” Can’t you just imagine Hader singing along in every character voice to “We Don’t Talk About Bruno”?

Rumors of Hader and Kendrick’s relationship were confirmed in January, with a source telling People, "They are both very private people, and with the pandemic it was easy to keep it quiet," adds the source. "They're both hysterical so they must keep each other laughing all of the time. She's really, really happy."

Hader had been married to writer-director Maggie Carey for over a decade when the comedian filed for divorce. The comedian filed for divorce in November 2017, and in 2018, the two officially parted ways. Hader and Carey still co-parent their three daughters Hayley Clementine (7), Harper (10), and Hannah Kathryn (12).

He also said the stress of the pandemic weighed heavily on his and Carey’s minds. “Maggie and I were just trying to keep them calm,” he says. “And then, weirdly, it was the other way around. They would really keep us calm.”

Even before the divorce, Hader was always careful to shield his daughters from the public eye and just let them be, you know, kids. And he’s making sure he carves out time from his busy schedule to spend with his daughters.

"I'm going, 'Next summer I'm taking off. And I'm going to spend every day with them,' " Hader said of his girls in 2019. "It's this weird thing where when you're in this industry, you don't have time to be with them, and it's really, really difficult. I'm getting emotional right now talking about it."

"Congrats, it's the first interview I've ever cried in," he joked during the chat with Variety.