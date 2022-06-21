Billie Eilish Says She Would ‘Rather Die’ Than Not Have Kids

Billie Eilish said that she would “rather die” than not have children of her own. The 20-year-old singer already has a host of accomplishments under her belt, including seven Grammys and an Academy Award, just to name a few, but starting a family is definitely on her to-do list, too.

At the same time, the pop star has some reservations about raising kids in this very strange and wild world.

“I need them,” Eilish said of her future children in an interview with The Sunday Times, adding that she also “dreads” potentially butting heads with her kids. “The older I get, the more I experience things, I just think, uuggh, what am I going to do when my kid thinks that this is the right thing to do and I’m, like, no, it’s not! And they won’t listen to me.”

Eilish’s worries aren’t just about disagreeing with her future kiddos, though. The singer brought up the Uvalde school shooting, asking, “Why is it OK to be scared to go to school?... You go to school and be prepared for a life-changing traumatic experience or dying. What? Who? Where is the logic there?”

This isn’t the first time Eilish has expressed her desire to have children. Last year in an interview with Vanity Fair, the “Bad Guy” singer said, “I think it’s human to care, and I just don’t really get why people don’t care,” as she was talking about trying to encourage people to vote and change the world for future generations. “I want to have kids and I want those kids to have kids.”

A few years ago, some fans briefly thought that Eilish had already started creating her big brood with a secret baby. Back in 2019, when Eilish was 17, PinkNews’ Snapchat feed had a headline that read, “WTF?! Billie Eilish had a baby?! 😱."

Fans naturally started to freak out, but it turns out the headline was just another instance of clickbait; the Snapchat story featured fan-made videos to Eilish’s music, one of which featured a creepy baby doll covered in spiders.

So for right now, there aren’t any kids in Eilish’s life, and at 20, she’s still got a lot of time.