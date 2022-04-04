Music’s biggest night was made so much cuter thanks to Chrissy Teigen and John Legend’s adorable children.

Luna, 5, and Miles, 3, attended the Grammy Awards with their parents in Las Vegas on Sunday night, gracing a front row table at the MGM Garden Arena. The siblings were all smiles as they sat in the crowd and rocked designer duds — Luna in a pastel sequined dress and Miles in a green Gucci suit.

But it appears the late night was a long one for Miles, who looked more than a little tired in a selfie shared by his mom on Instagram Stories.

Chrissy Teigen, Luna and Miles. Chrissy Teigen/Instagram

However, it looks like Luna had the time of her life and even got the chance to meet K-pop sensation BTS.

“Actual BTS I die,” Teigen captioned a photo of herself and Luna standing with the boy band, who performed their hit “Butter” on the Grammys stage.

Luna and Miles were at the award show to watch their dad perform a special tribute to Ukraine amid the Russian invasion of their country.

The president of Ukraine, Volodymyr Zelenskyy, spoke to the crowd in a video message before Legend performed his new song “Free” alongside Ukrainian musicians Siuzanna Iglidan and Mika Newton, along with poet Lyuba Yakimchuk, who fled Ukraine and her hometown in Donbas just days before the Grammys.

“FREE is a prayer,” Legend wrote on Instagram following his performance. “It's a prayer for peace throughout the world. A prayer for all the dispossessed and dislocated. The refugees of every nationality, religion and skin color, longing for a safe place to live and flourish. Those who are left aside and forgotten. Those who are unjustly languishing in our jails and prisons. Those suffering from what Dr. Martin Luther King, Jr., called the three greatest evils: poverty, militarism and racism. Those who are boldly speaking out against these evils, despite the threats to their lives or livelihoods.”

It seems like truly a night to remember for the whole family. And better than last year’s Grammys, when Legend forgot to thank Teigen when he won a statue for best R&B album.